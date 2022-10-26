Skip to main content

Vikings-Cardinals Injury Report: Minnesota Fully Healthy Coming Off Bye Week

The Vikings didn't have anyone miss practice on Wednesday. The Cardinals are a bit more banged up.
Coming off of their bye week, the Vikings are a fully healthy football team — for now — as they head into their Week 8 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

That doesn't include a handful of players on injured reserve, of course, including Lewis Cine, Ben Ellefson, and Ty Chandler. But everyone on the Vikings' 53-man active roster was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Only rookie receiver Jalen Nailor, who plays on special teams, was even listed on the team's first injury report of the week.

Several players who have dealt with injuries earlier this season — including Andrew Booth Jr., Dalvin Cook, and Za'Darius Smith — are back to full health and have been since before the bye week. D.J. Wonnum, who missed the Dolphins game with an illness, is also good to go. That doesn't mean things can't pop up over the next two days of practice, but it's a great way to start the week for Kevin O'Connell's team.

The Cardinals are less fortunate. 

Arizona was missing five starters at Wednesday's practice: LT D.J. Humphries, LG Max Garcia, C Rodney Hudson, LB Dennis Gardeck, and S Jalen Thompson. Yes, that's the entire left side of their offensive line. RBs James Conner and Darrel Williams, kicker Matt Prater, and backup guard Cody Ford were limited.

Among that group of nine players, only Humphries, Thompson, and Ford played in last Thursday's game against the Saints.

If Conner and Williams remain out, Eno Benjamin would get another start at running back. The Cardinals also have kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on their active roster in case Prater isn't ready to play. The situation on the offensive line is definitely worth watching as the week progresses.

Full injury report:

Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 6.19.17 PM

Minnesota Vikings
Arizona Cardinals
