Vikings-Cardinals Live Score Updates — Regular Season Week 2

Follow along as the Vikings take on the Cardinals in Arizona.

This is a big one for the Vikings. They look to avoid an 0-2 start in a crucial season as they take on the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday.

The Vikings will have to find a way to slow down Kyler Murray, who lit up the Titans for five total touchdowns in Week 1. Murray has plenty of weapons in DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk, and others. The Vikings will also need to block Chandler Jones, who had five sacks to kick off the 2021 season.

If the Vikings lose this game, they'll be 0-2 with tough matchups against the Seahawks and Browns at home coming up next. That would be highly difficult to overcome.

Eric Kendricks is active for the Vikings after being questionable with a quad injury. Inactive for Minnesota are Anthony Barr, Christian Darrisaw, Everson Griffen, James Lynch, Kellen Mond, Chazz Surratt, and Harrison Hand.

Sean Mannion and Myles Dorn were elevated to the active roster for this game.

Follow along below for live updates.

Live Updates

First Quarter

Vikings 7, Cardinals 7

5:49 — The Cardinals have arrived. Kyler Murray is so tough to defend. He led a nine-play, 73-yard drive and capped it with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona had four plays of at least 14 yards on that drive.

12:55 — The strong start continues for Minnesota, forcing a three-and-out on the Cardinals' opening possession. Two false starts put Arizona in a tough third and long.

Vikings 7, Cardinals 0

14:16 — What a start for the Vikings. Two plays and a 7-0 lead. The Cardinals blew an assignment in the secondary and Kirk Cousins found K.J. Osborn for a 64-yard touchdown. That's a great way to bounce back from last week and open up a highly important ballgame.

