Vikings' Sloppy, Winless Preseason Comes to an End in 28-25 Loss to Chiefs

There's a general sentiment in the NFL that the preseason doesn't matter. Yes, it's important for roster evaluation and things like that, but the idea is that the actual win-loss record doesn't mean much of anything when forecasting how a team will do in the regular season.

The Vikings better hope that's true.

They wrapped up a sloppy, disappointing 0-3 preseason slate with a 28-25 loss to the Chiefs on Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium, displaying many of the same issues that plagued them in losses to the Broncos and Colts in Minneapolis. Penalties, questionable play-calling, missed tackles, and poor throws were all problems, especially early on.

The Vikings' first-team defense, featuring six projected starters, was completely outclassed by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' historically dominant offense. Mahomes led two touchdown drives without breaking a sweat, completing 8 of 9 passes for 117 yards and two scores. On the first, Tyreek Hill sped past former Chiefs corner Bashaud Breeland for a 35-yard touchdown.

Kirk Cousins and Minnesota's offense put together an impressive first drive of their own, with Irv Smith Jr. looking every bit like a breakout player at tight end in catching a pair of passes for 39 yards. However, the drive stalled inside the ten and the Vikings had to settle for a field goal.

Cousins' next two drives were a pair of three-and-outs that gained a total of eight yards. Then Jake Browning came in the game and upheld his title as the team's most disappointing and underachieving player in the preseason, starting his night with four straight incompletions and two more three-and-outs.

By halftime, the Vikings trailed 21-3.

Things got a little more interesting in the second half, with both teams playing their second and third-stringers for evaluation purposes ahead of roster cutdown day. The Vikings finally scored their first offensive touchdown of the preseason on a 32-yard run by A.J. Rose Jr., the undrafted rookie running back from Kentucky who has been a standout. Rose later added a second score.

For a third straight game, rookie QB Kellen Mond got the entire second half. He started out slowly with a interception that was high and behind tight end Zach Davidson, and had another turnover later on when he was hit as he threw and fumbled the ball. But Mond got into a good rhythm for most of the second half, making some nice throws over the middle and picking up chunks with his legs when needed.

The Vikings even added their second pick-six of the preseason when Parry Nickerson took a Shane Buechele pass ten yards to paydirt.

They couldn't come all the way back, but it was an encouraging second half from Mond and company for the most part. More concerning is what went down in the first half, with both Vikings first-team units not doing much to inspire confidence.

Again, it's just preseason. Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter, Patrick Peterson Eric Kendricks, and Danielle Hunter didn't play on Friday night, and most of those guys didn't play at all in these three games.

Even with that said, it's clear that the Vikings have plenty to work on before they take on the Bengals in two weeks.

The next time they play a game, it'll be one that counts.

Let's run through some quick takeaways from this loss to the Chiefs.

Kellen Mond should be the Vikings' backup quarterback

Yes, he turned the ball over twice. Yes, he was going against a lot of players who probably won't make the Chiefs' roster.

That doesn't change the fact that Mond had his best game of the preseason by far on Friday night. After the early turnovers, he settled in and showed off a lot of the traits that convinced the Vikings to spend a third-round pick on him back in April.

Mond finished the night 16 of 23 for 196 yards and the two turnovers, adding 40 rushing yards on five carries and throwing a two-point conversion to Myron Mitchell. He made some good throws over the middle and knew when to tuck the ball and move the chains with his legs.

Mond did what Browning was never really able to do during the preseason: moved the ball and looked comfortable commanding the offense. Browning went 2 of 8 on Friday night, finishing his preseason just 13 of 33 passing. He entered the preseason as the clear favorite for the backup QB job, but now he may well be out of a roster spot.

The Vikings should either hand the backup job to Mond, or if they still want someone with a bit more experience, go out and add a different veteran via free agency or trade. Browning just doesn't seem to have what it takes.

Everson Griffen hasn't lost a step

Less than a week after he was signed, Everson Griffen got some snaps on Friday night, wearing No. 58. He came in on third downs and looked just as explosive as ever in getting after the quarterback.

On his first snap, Griffen broke out his vintage spin move and nearly got home. Later, he twisted inside on a stunt and forced the QB to leave the pocket, which led to a D.J. Wonnum sack. Finally, Griffen got a sack of his own when he was left unblocked.

It was everything the Vikings could've hoped for in Griffen's return. He's going to be a big part of their third-down defense this season.

Greg Joseph might not be the answer at kicker

Joseph missed another long kick in Kansas City, with his 52-yard attempt drifting wide right. It was his second miss from 50-plus this preseason, and that distance has given him plenty of trouble in practices and even in warmups before this game. Joseph did make a 26-yard field goal and both of his extra points, but he's been too shaky for the Vikings to feel comfortable entering the season with him as their kicker.

I would be surprised if the Vikings didn't bring in some competition for Joseph before the opener in Cincinnati in two weeks.

Other observations

Brandon Dillon has almost certainly won the TE3 job over Zach Davidson. He had three catches for 31 yards, while Davidson had some fault in the Mond interception and also committed a holding penalty. Dillon could end up playing early on if Tyler Conklin isn't healthy.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette continues to look explosive as a returner and receiver. He had 43 receiving yards and added a 30-yard kick return. The rookie is making the team.

K.J. Osborn and AJ Rose Jr. were the other standouts on offense, with each going over 60 yards from scrimmage. Rose scored both of the Vikings' offensive touchdowns in the preseason during Friday's second half.

Cam Dantzler and D.J. Wonnum played well early on, and Ryan Connelly, Kenny Willekes, and Hercules Mata'afa all had some nice moments in the second half.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.