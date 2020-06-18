InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings Closing Offices on Friday in Recognition of Juneteenth Holiday

Will Ragatz

The Vikings are closing all of their offices, including TCO Performance Center, on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth.

2020 is the first year in which the NFL is recognizing this holiday. Commissioner Roger Goodell sent an email last Friday explaining the league's decision to do so.

“This year, as we work together as a family and in our communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted into the fabric of our society, the NFL will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed,” Goodell wrote. “It is a day to reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future.”

The Vikings have joined a long list of NFL teams to announce that they are treating Juneteenth as a company-wide holiday.

The history of June 19th is an important one that doesn't get enough attention in the U.S. education system. On June 19th, 1865, slaves in the state of Texas were finally freed, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Celebrations of the holiday began in 1866 and have been celebrated by millions of Black people in the 150-plus years since then.

Of course, recent events in this country have demonstrated that we still have a long way to go when it comes to racial injustice. The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests and a nationwide conversation about police brutality and inequality. That situation is likely what has led the NFL and many of its teams to recognize Juneteenth this year.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Many Passing Yards Will Kirk Cousins Have in the 2020 Season?

We analyze whether Kirk Cousins will go over or under his projected passing yards total this season.

Will Ragatz

87 Days Until Vikings Football: Nakia Griffin-Stewart Player Preview

Can the Vikings UDFA tight end stick around on the roster or practice squad?

Will Ragatz

Top Five Candidates to be the Vikings' Punt Returner in 2020

The Vikings have a number of different options at punt returner, according to special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf.

Will Ragatz

by

Tallchief42

Eight Vikings Named to ESPN's NFC North All-Decade Team

The Vikings have plenty of representatives on the list.

Will Ragatz

89 Days Until Vikings Football: Bralon Addison Player Preview

Can the former Oregon and CFL star secure a spot on the roster or practice squad in Minnesota?

Will Ragatz

What is the Minnesota Vikings' Biggest Weakness?

As the Vikings head into the 2020 season, what is their most obvious area of concern?

Will Ragatz

by

ChiVike

90 Days Until Vikings Football: Stacy Keely

Does the athletic defensive end have the upside to stick around in Minnesota?

Will Ragatz

Ranking the NFC North Offensive Lines for 2020

Which team in the division has the best big guys up front?

Will Ragatz

91 Days Until Vikings Football: Will Jalyn Holmes Step Up in 2020?

The opportunity is there for the former Ohio State Buckeye to earn a bigger role in 2020.

Will Ragatz

92 Days Until Vikings Football: Previewing Anthony Zettel's 2020 Season

The Vikings hope they found a diamond in the rough in free agency with Zettel, the former Penn State star.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz