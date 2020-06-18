Vikings Closing Offices on Friday in Recognition of Juneteenth Holiday

The Vikings are closing all of their offices, including TCO Performance Center, on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth.

2020 is the first year in which the NFL is recognizing this holiday. Commissioner Roger Goodell sent an email last Friday explaining the league's decision to do so.

“This year, as we work together as a family and in our communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted into the fabric of our society, the NFL will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed,” Goodell wrote. “It is a day to reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future.”

The Vikings have joined a long list of NFL teams to announce that they are treating Juneteenth as a company-wide holiday.

The history of June 19th is an important one that doesn't get enough attention in the U.S. education system. On June 19th, 1865, slaves in the state of Texas were finally freed, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Celebrations of the holiday began in 1866 and have been celebrated by millions of Black people in the 150-plus years since then.

Of course, recent events in this country have demonstrated that we still have a long way to go when it comes to racial injustice. The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests and a nationwide conversation about police brutality and inequality. That situation is likely what has led the NFL and many of its teams to recognize Juneteenth this year.

