Vikings-Colts Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season Week 15

The Vikings and Colts are set for battle in a rare Saturday matchup.

This should be a fascinating game for the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings.

With a win against a struggling, 4-8-1 Indianapolis Colts team, the Vikings would clinch the NFC North and remain the No. 2 seed in the conference with three weeks to play. But they'll need to play much better to do it, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

All eyes are on Ed Donatell's defense, which ranks last in the league in total yards and passing yards allowed. They've given up over 400 yards in five consecutive games, the longest streak in the Vikings' 62-year history. Getting Harrison Smith back this week should help, and the visitors today have arguably the worst offense in the league — and a quarterback, Matt Ryan, who has more turnovers than anyone else.

Still, the Vikings' defense will need to figure out how to limit the Colts' passing game. We'll see what kind of adjustments Minnesota made this week on that side of the ball.

When the Vikings have the ball, they'll once again have star left tackle Christian Darrisaw on the field after he missed the last three games. They will, however, be without center Garrett Bradbury (back) for the second straight game. That means another start for Austin Schlottmann in the middle. The Colts have a stout defense, led by DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart at defensive tackle.

Justin Jefferson needs 133 yards to pass Randy Moss for the most receiving yards in a season in franchise history, so keep an eye on No. 18 as usual.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.

Second quarter

8:58 — The Vikings go three and out. This game feels extremely over.

Colts 23, Vikings 0

10:41 — The Colts tack on another field goal to make it 23-0.

11:06 — You guys aren't going to believe me. The Vikings just had another 4th and 1 from their 31 and went with a fake punt. Ryan Wright sailed it over Jalen Nailor's head for another turnover on downs. This is insane.

Colts 20, Vikings 0

13:07 — The Vikings' defense holds the Colts to a field goal. It's 20-0, which at least is better than 28-0. Will the offense get going at some point?

First quarter

1:16 — The Vikings just went for it on 4th and 1 from their own 31 and got stuffed on a handoff to Cook. Colts take over. Is this game over already?

Colts 17, Vikings 0

3:51 — Once again...things are not improving. The Colts got a 38-yard pass to Jelani Woods and just scored on a 1-yard pass to Deon Jackson. I'm running out of words to describe this quarter.

7:20 — It just keeps getting worse for the Vikings. One play after running for 40 yards, Dalvin Cook fumbles and the Colts recover. This is a horrific start for Minnesota.

Colts 10, Vikings 0

8:12 — The Colts just blocked Ryan Wright's punt and returned it for a touchdown. It was former Viking Ifeadi Odenigbo who blocked it. What a nightmare start for the Vikings, specifically on special teams.

Colts 3, Vikings 0

9:11 — The Colts draw first blood, but it could've been worse for the Vikings. After a 49-yard return on the opening kickoff, Indianapolis moved the ball down to the 1 but got stuffed on third and goal. Harrison Smith made a great play.