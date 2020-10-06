Vikings Confirm They Won't Have Fans at Week 6 Home Game vs. Falcons

This won't come as shocking news to anyone, but the Vikings confirmed on Tuesday that they won't host any fans for their next home game at U.S. Bank Stadium, which is against the Falcons in Week 6 (Sunday, October 18th).

"The Vikings will not be in a position to host fans for the team’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 18, given the continued COVID infection rates in Minnesota, the existing Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that limit indoor venue capacity to 250, and because of our continued prioritization of the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, staff members and community," the team said in a statement.

"We will again have up to 250 family members of Vikings personnel in attendance to further test our game day protocols and will continue to work with state and city officials in hopes of implementing our plan to safely host a limited number of fans later this season."

This will be the second straight home game where the Vikings will have up to 250 family members in attendance after first doing so in Week 3 against the Titans. They were all socially distanced in a few sections in one corner of the stadium and allowed the Vikings to test their protocols for potentially allowing fans later in the year.

In order to host fans, the state's guidelines will likely need to change. It seems like the Vikings aren't going to seek out special permission that would go against Minnesota's regulations.

"I have no idea...about our home game with Atlanta," Mike Zimmer said on Monday. "I guess that's up to the governor."

After hosting the Falcons in Week 6, the Vikings have a bye week and then a road game in Green Bay in Week 8. They then return home to host the Lions on Nov. 8th. Their four final home games of the regular season are set for Nov. 22nd, Nov. 29th, Dec. 6th, and Dec. 20th.

The Vikings have played in front of crowds on the road twice now: 2,500 people in Indianapolis and roughly 13,000 in Houston last Sunday. There won't be any fans in Seattle for this Sunday's primetime matchup.

Also, there was some concern early in the season that the Vikings would be at a competitive disadvantage in their season series with their biggest rival, the Packers. The Vikings didn't have any fans for the Week 1 game at U.S. Bank Stadium, but it was possible the Packers could have fans at Lambeau Field in Week 8.

Well, no need to worry about that. Amid poor COVID-19 numbers in the Green Bay area, the Packers announced an indefinite hold on hosting fans at Lambeau. There almost certainly won't be any crowd when the Vikings head there on November 1st.

