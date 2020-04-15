Report: Vikings Corner Mike Hughes "Ready to Go" After Neck Injury

After suffering a broken vertebra in his neck that caused him to miss both playoff games last season, Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes is "doing well and ready to go whenever things get going," according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson.

This is good news for the Vikings, who have seen their 2018 first-round pick suffer two scary injuries in as many seasons. Hughes tore his ACL during Week 6 of his rookie year and didn't return to action until Week 3 of last season. He then suffered a neck injury in Week 17. Hughes tried to practice leading up to the divisional round game against the Saints, but was placed on injured reserve that Friday. It was later reported that the injury was a broken vertebra.

The Vikings are counting on Hughes staying healthy and having a breakout season in 2020. The No. 30 overall pick out of UCF two years ago, Hughes has been solid through 20 NFL games and has flashed star potential at times. In his first career game, he intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo and returned it for a touchdown.

Hughes picked up his second career interception against Philip Rivers and the Chargers in Week 15 of last season. He also has 12 pass breakups – including nine last season – to go along with three forced fumbles and two tackles for loss over those 20 games. The 5-foot-10 Hughes has played both outside corner and in the slot for the Vikings, and was the team's primary punt returner for most of 2019.

With five career starts, the 23-year-old Hughes is suddenly the most experienced cornerback on the roster. The departures of Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, and Xavier Rhodes have opened the door for Hughes and fellow 23-year-old Holton Hill to seize expanded roles next season. The Vikings are widely expected to use one of their two first-round picks on a cornerback in the upcoming draft, and could still target a veteran free agent.

Hughes might be the key to the success of the secondary. He has the physicality, speed, and ball skills to emerge as a star corner in the NFL, but needs to continue to improve his coverage and play recognition. He also needs to stay healthy. The news that his neck is fully recovered is an important step.



