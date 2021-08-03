Reports: Vikings Cornerback Jeff Gladney Indicted by Dallas Grand Jury on Assault Charges

Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has been indicted by a Dallas grand jury on two felony domestic assault charges, per multiple reports. Gladney was arrested in early April after allegedly hitting, choking, and dragging a woman across the ground while in a moving vehicle.

Being indicted does not mean Gladney is guilty, but it means the case moves to an arraignment and his plea, with a trial to follow. The victim also filed a civil lawsuit last week seeking over $1 million, alleging that Gladney beat her for multiple hours and then tried to bribe her silence.

The Vikings have previously said that they are waiting for the legal process to play out before making a decision on what to do with Gladney. He has remained on their active 90-man roster all offseason.

"Obviously, allegations like these are very disturbing and something that's concerning to us as ownership and to our organization," co-owner Mark Wilf said on Tuesday. "Right now, our GM and our coach, we're talking to the league and really are working through to understand this better. And as we get more information in the coming hours, we're let you know where we go on this."

With the season approaching, Gladney may end up being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list to free up a roster spot for the Vikings. Obviously, if he's found guilty and sentenced, he will be cut by the team. There are provisions in NFL contracts that would likely allow the Vikings to avoid taking a dead cap hit and potentially recoup some of the signing bonus Gladney has already received.

