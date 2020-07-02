InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings Who Could be Cut if the NFL Reduces Roster Sizes for Training Camp

Will Ragatz

News emerged on Thursday that the NFL is unlikely to keep rosters at the typical 90 players for training camp this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that roster sizes are almost certainly going to be reduced to 75 or 80 players.

The NFL has already cut the preseason in half, so this is a logical next step when it comes to safety precautions. With only two preseason games, teams don't necessarily need the full 90 players anyways.

"The league and NFLPA are trying to figure out the right number of players each team can bring to camp, and that appears to be between 75 and 80," Schefter wrote. "One plan being further discussed is splitting the roster into two groups and having each practice at a different time, no matter how many players are allowed to report to camp."

The Vikings currently have 87 players on their roster. Here are some of the end-of-the-roster guys who might not be brought to camp if the Vikings are forced to cut seven to 12 players.

2020 UDFAs/late-round picks

This could be bad news for some of the 27 rookies the Vikings brought in this offseason. Obviously, I'd expect everyone drafted through the first five or six rounds to be safe, but some late-round picks and especially the undrafted free agents could potentially be in trouble.

  • OT Blake Brandel (sixth round)
  • S Josh Metellus (sixth round)
  • DE Kenny Willekes (seventh round)
  • QB Nate Stanley (seventh round)
  • S Brian Cole II (seventh round)
  • G Kyle Hinton (seventh round)
  • CB Nevelle Clarke (UDFA)
  • S Myles Dorn (UDFA)
  • WR Quartney Davis (UDFA)
  • WR Dan Chisena (UDFA)
  • OT Brady Aiello (UDFA)
  • G Tyler Higby (UDFA)
  • C Jake Lacina (UDFA)
  • TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart (UDFA)
  • FB Jake Bargas (UDFA)
  • LB Jordan Fehr (UDFA)
  • LB Blake Lynch (UDFA)
  • DT David Moa (UDFA)

Non-rookie cut candidates

If the Vikings decide they want to keep some of their undrafted free agents in camp to get a long look at their abilities, they could cut some players who have already had at least one training camp to prove themselves.

  •  RB Tony Brooks-James
  • WR Bralon Addison
  • WR Dillon Mitchell
  • WR Alexander Hollins
  • WR Davion Davis
  • QB Jake Browning
  • TE Brandon Dillon
  • DE Stacy Keely
  • DE Eddie Yarbrough
  • CB Mark Fields
  • CB Nate Meadors
  • CB Marcus Sayles
  • CB Kemon Hall

The Vikings will still have to trim their roster down to 53 players after training camp, with 12 practice squad spots available. However, it's possible that practice squads could be expanded even further this year due to COVID-19.

Training camp is still scheduled to begin on July 28th, though Schefter is reporting that there are "increasing questions from league sources about whether camp can start on time with the number of coronavirus cases around the country spiking."

We'll continue to provide all of the latest updates on COVID-19 and the NFL right here at InsideTheVikings.

Check out all of our Vikings 2020 season preview content right here.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Trae Waynes Still Hasn't Signed His Contract With the Bengals

The former Vikings cornerback is dealing with some unprecedented circumstances right now.

Will Ragatz

73 Days Until Vikings Football: Is Dru Samia Ready to Start at Right Guard?

The Vikings' right guard job is Samia's to lose, and there's plenty of reason to believe he can succeed in that role.

Will Ragatz

74 Days Until Vikings Football: Oli Udoh Could Be a Factor in 2020

The 2019 sixth-round pick has worked hard to get to this point and has the upside to contribute.

Will Ragatz

NFL Cuts Preseason in Half, Vikings Will Play One Home and One Road Game

Here's what the NFL's decision to cut the preseason in half means for the Vikings.

Will Ragatz

Mike Zimmer Ranked as 10th-Best Coach in NFL for 2020

Is this too high or too low of a placement for coach Zimmer?

Will Ragatz

75 Days Until Vikings Football: Brian O'Neill is on the Verge of Stardom

The Vikings' right tackle has already set a very high bar for himself, and he'll look to continue raising it in 2020.

Will Ragatz

Conor Orr Names Kyle Rudolph the Vikings' Most Underrated Player

This is an interesting choice, but there's definitely a case to be made for Rudolph as underrated.

Will Ragatz

by

ChiVike

76 Days Until Vikings Football: Will Aviante Collins Make the Roster in 2020?

The TCU product is running out of time to earn a role with the Vikings.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

78 Days Until Vikings Football: Previewing Dakota Dozier's 2020 Season

The veteran guard could be in the mix for a starting job in 2020, but he'll need to play at a higher level.

Will Ragatz

Should the Vikings Explore a Trade for Chargers Cornerback Desmond King?

The former All-Pro is just 25 years old but would become the senior member of the Vikings' cornerback room.

Will Ragatz

by

triplplayer543