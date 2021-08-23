Can More Information, FDA Approval Sway Prominent Vikings Towards COVID Vaccine?

The Vikings brought in an epidemiologist to speak to the team. Can they do anything to change the mind of players like Kirk Cousins?

Mike Zimmer and the Vikings aren't giving up in their efforts to improve the team's poor vaccination rate. They brought in Dr. Michael Osterholm, a "renowned epidemiologist and infectious disease expert," to speak to the team on Monday morning, as first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Dr. Osterholm is the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and a member of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board. He's "one of the top specialists in the world," to use Zimmer's words.

“I thought it went well," Zimmer said. "I thought he was very good with his points, answered a lot of questions. Whether or not that changes anything, I don’t know. We were very thankful he was able to come over here and talk to the team in person. It was great to meet him. He understands the importance of when people look up to our football players, especially now ... with this Delta variant and how it’s affecting younger people all over the world, I think that the more we can show it’s safe and young kids, not younger than 11, but these kids can get vaccinated, we’re all going to stay healthier."

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Vikings had the NFL's lowest percentage of players with at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. That lagging vaccination rate is headlined by the presence of an anti-vax quarterback in Kirk Cousins and several other star players who have not gotten the shot. Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, Dalvin Cook, Sheldon Richardson, and Dalvin Tomlinson are among the prominent players believed to be in that group.

Given how much harsher the NFL's protocols are for unvaccinated players than they are for vaccinated players, this is an issue that could easily cost the Vikings wins during the upcoming season. We've already seen the effect of that, as Cousins and other players had to miss five days during training camp after being deemed "high-risk close contacts." Rookie QB Kellen Mond missed ten days when he tested positive.

Vaccinated players do not receive the "high-risk" designation as close contacts, meaning they can return to the field within 24 hours to consecutive negative tests. They can also return much quicker if they happen to test positive. Vaccinated players don't have to deal with any of the restrictions put in place by the NFL last season. There's also obviously the non-football related element, which is that vaccines reduce your chances to contract COVID, minimize potential symptoms, and inhibit the spread to others.

Zimmer has been very outspoken in his support of the vaccines and his frustration regarding the hesitancy or refusal of many of his players. For him, it's not about football as much as it's about general healthiness and preventing the spread of the virus. Zimmer became a grandfather this offseason, which seems to have given him some additional perspective.

"I thought [Dr. Osterholm] did a terrific job and hopefully it helps," Zimmer said. "I just care about these players and I care about their families. So that’s my main reason. If they miss a game because of COVID, so be it. But I don’t want them to get sick and I don’t want their families to get sick or their kids to get sick or my grandkids to get sick."

Another thing that could theoretically help change players' minds is that the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. That had previously been a talking point by vaccine skeptics. Then again, who knows if anything could change the positions of Cousins or other players, who Zimmer has described as "staunch" in their stances.

"I don't know," Zimmer said when asked if FDA approval or more information from someone like Dr. Osterholm can help persuade people. "I guess. Some of the questions that were asked are things you hear on the internet and things like that. Sometimes when guys are 22 and 24 and 25, [they think] they're pretty bulletproof. I know I had a lot of opinions when I was that age. I still got them now, too, by the way. But, you know, who knows?



Whether or not the Vikings' efforts to continue educating players about the safety, effectiveness, and important of the vaccines actually change any minds is anyone's guess.

Either way, they're going to keep trying.

