Vikings-Cowboys Inactives: Dak Prescott Out, Cooper Rush Will Start

Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is officially inactive for tonight's game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Backup Cooper Rush will make his first career start in primetime and will attempt his first NFL passes since going 1 for 3 in 2017, and Will Grier will serve as his backup.

Prescott suffered a calf strain on the final play of the Cowboys' victory over the Patriots two weeks ago. He had two weeks to heal because Dallas had a bye last week, but the team is going to be cautious with their most important player.

The Cowboys put Prescott through a rigorous on-field workout prior to making the final call on his status for tonight's game, and he looked fine. But the workout apparently "did nothing to change expectations," per ESPN's Chris Mortensen. With a lot of season left, this is the safe play for the 5-1 Cowboys.

It's a huge break for Minnesota. Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, while Rush is an unproven backup who wasn't even particularly good at Central Michigan. Yes, the Vikings have had some trouble with backup QBs in recent years, but that doesn't change the fact that Rush is a much easier matchup for Mike Zimmer's defense than Prescott would've been.

The Vikings need this win, and they'll take it however they can get it.

Here's the list of Vikings inactives:

We already knew Michael Pierce was out for a third straight game with his elbow injury. Armon Watts will get another start in his place. Also out due to injury are Dede Westbrook (ankle) and Patrick Jones II (knee). Ihmir Smith-Marsette will presumably replace Westbrook as the No. 4 receiver, and Kenny Willekes will see a handful of snaps as the No. 4 defensive end. Willekes and tight end Luke Stocker were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Vikings will also need a new punt returner with Westbrook out. K.J. Osborn would seem to be the logical choice there.

Prescott is the only notable inactive for Dallas.

