Vikings Draft Mizzou CB Akayleb Evans With 118th Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

With the 118th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Vikings doubled down on their biggest position of need and selected Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans. After taking Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. early in the second round, the Vikings once again traded up to get the corner that they wanted.

In order to pick Evans, the Vikings sent the 156th pick in the fifth round and a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Browns for pick 118.

Evans has extremely impressive physical tools. He's 6'2" and just shy of 200 pounds with long arms and 4.46 speed. Here's his full athletic profile:

Evans spent four years at Tulsa before transferring to Mizzou for his final collegiate season. In his one season with the Tigers, he was coached by former NFL head coach Steve Wilks, now the secondary coach for the Panthers.

There's a lot of upside to Evans' game because of his size and athleticism. He's physical in press and has the footwork and acceleration to carry receivers vertically. He has good instincts in zone coverage and isn't afraid to step up in run support. Evans really impressed at this year's Senior Bowl, helping him rise into the top 120 picks.

However, Evans also has a lot of developing to do. He had only one interception in five college seasons and was penalized ten times over the past two years, which means ball skills and discipline were lacking. Evans also has some minor injury concerns, missing 13 total games in college.

The Vikings view Evans as an outside cornerback with the flexibility to play in the slot if needed. He joins a CB room that includes Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Booth, Chandon Sullivan, Nate Hairston, Kris Boyd, and Harrison Hand.

Here's the scouting report summary on Evans from The Athletic's Dane Brugler:

A one-year starter at Missouri, Evans was an outside cornerback in former defensive coordinator Steve Wilks’ man-zone scheme, seeing occasional snaps in the slot. After four years at Tulsa, he transferred to the Tigers for the 2021 season and showed zero decline in performance against SEC competition and his ball production only increased, including his first career interception. A physical, long-armed athlete, Evans has plus speed and transition movement skills to press or play from depth. His eye discipline needs to be better to help mask his lack of short-area twitch and control when attempting to constrict passing windows. Overall, Evans doesn’t have the résumé or reaction quickness of a playmaking corner, but he has an enticing combination of size, length and speed to hold up in man or zone coverage. He projects as a rotational corner in the NFL with starting upside.

Vikings draft picks so far:

First round, No. 32: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Second round, No. 42 (from Colts): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Second round, No. 59 (from Packers): Ed Ingram, G, LSU

Third round, No. 66 (from Lions): Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma

Fourth round, No. 118 (from Browns): Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

More to come on Day 3 from the Vikings.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.