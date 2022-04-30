Vikings Draft Speedy UNC Running Back Ty Chandler in Fifth Round

Chandler has 4.38 speed and can be utilized as a receiver out of the backfield.

With their second pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 169 overall), the Vikings selected speedy North Carolina running back Ty Chandler.

The first thing that stands out about Chandler is his 4.38 40 time, third-fastest among all RBs at the combine this year. That speed shows up when you watch his highlights, too.

Chandler spent four years at Tennessee, recording over 2,500 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns. He also had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as a freshman. Chandler transferred to UNC for his final college season in 2021 and had the best year of his career, racking up 1,308 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns on 197 touches.

He's a quick, versatile back who can be utilized as a receiver out of the backfield, which fits what the Vikings will likely ask him to do in the NFL.

Chandler isn't the biggest back and his overall athletic profile is up-and-down, but you can't teach speed and acceleration.

From The Athletic's Dane Brugler:

A one-year starter at North Carolina, Chandler had a strong senior season in offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s RPO-based multiple scheme as he tried to fill the shoes of the departed Javonte Williams and Michael Carter. After four productive seasons at Tennessee (his 3,245 all-purpose yards rank top five in Volunteers’ history), he transferred to Chapel Hill for his final season and finished top three in the ACC in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Despite inconsistent vision and play strength, Chandler attacks holes with burst and tempo and then hits another gear to weave through the defense. He is experienced running routes and producing as a pass catcher, and his blocking should continue to get better. Overall, Chandler isn’t the most creative runner between the tackles, but he is a multi-dimensional back with above-average speed and solid contact balance. His versatility will be valued by NFL teams who ask a lot of their backs.

It's an interesting pick from the Vikings, simply because they have seemingly bigger needs at tight end and wide receiver and haven't addressed either of those positions yet in this draft (though they still have three picks left).

Chandler joins Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, and fullback C.J. Ham in a talented Vikings backfield. He brings a different element to the table than Mattison, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could be playing elsewhere in 2023. Chandler is somewhat similar to Nwangwu stylistically, but he has much more experience playing the position than Nwangwu did coming out of Iowa State last year.

First round, No. 32: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Second round, No. 42 (from Colts): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Second round, No. 59 (from Packers): Ed Ingram, G, LSU

Third round, No. 66 (from Lions): Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma

Fourth round, No. 118 (from Browns): Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

Fifth round, No. 165 (from Raiders): Esezi Otomewo, DL, Minnesota

Fifth round, No. 169 (from Raiders): Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

