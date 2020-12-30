The Vikings' Exciting Rookie Class is a Reason for Hope in 2021 and Beyond

The Vikings' 2020 season, which effectively came to an end against the Bears and reached a nadir in New Orleans, was a disappointment. Despite plenty of offseason changes to a team that won ten games and reached the divisional round of the playoffs, there was optimism that the Vikings could reload on the fly and make consecutive postseason appearances for the first time under Mike Zimmer.

That plan didn't work out. The Vikings entered the season with several holes on the roster, and then injuries and opt-outs created even bigger ones. Zimmer's defense was filled with young players and backups, while a talented offense was held back by inefficient play-calling and an interior offensive line that struggled mightily in pass protection.

With all of that said, there are several reasons to be hopeful about a return to contention in 2021 for these Vikings, who seem unlikely to tear things down with changes at head coach, general manager, or quarterback. Adding Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, and Michael Pierce to the front seven will help, though it's worth noting that all three players come with some level of uncertainty regarding their contract status and/or performance. Adding another crop of rookies and bringing in a few free agents using the cap space created by the possible departures of players like Anthony Harris, Eric Wilson, and Kyle Rudolph should allow the Vikings to fill more holes than they create.

But, without question, the most encouraging aspect of this season and the biggest reason for optimism heading into 2021 is the play of the Vikings' rookie class. Headlined by an emerging superstar and filled out with four or five others ranging from potential stars to impact contributors, it's a group that could define the next half-decade for Minnesota and provide the foundation for the kind of sustained success that has eluded the franchise since the late 1990s.

Any conversation about this rookie class has to start with Justin Jefferson, the record-setting receiver from LSU who has taken the NFL by storm this season. When the Vikings selected the then-20-year-old 22nd overall in April to replace Stefon Diggs, they thought they were getting a steal. Not only were they right, but they got more than they could've possibly imagined.

Simply put, Jefferson is special. He's already broken Randy Moss's franchise record for rookie receptions, and he's within reach of both Moss and NFL rookie record-holder Anquan Boldin in receiving yards heading into Week 17. Jefferson isn't just the best rookie receiver in the league, he's one of the best receivers in the league, period. He ranks seventh in yards (1,267), second in PFF grade (90.3), and third in yards per route run (2.6) among all NFL wideouts. To top it off, he was recently named to the Pro Bowl, becoming just the fifth rookie receiver to earn that honor since Moss in 1998.

It's not just the numbers, either. Jefferson's talent shines through every time you watch him play, in his route-running, his contested-catch ability, and his understanding of all the nuances of the Vikings' offense and how to get open.

"To me, the thing that’s separated him is his football IQ," offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said. "He’s got an exceptional football IQ, whether it’s running routes, scheme, what you’re trying to do, leverage, all those things that maybe it takes guys some time to catch up [with]. He’s way ahead."

Perhaps just as importantly, his teammates and coaches rave about his work ethic and desire to be great. Dalvin Cook says Jefferson is a first-round pick who "grinds like he's a seventh-rounder." He has a certain level of confidence and swagger that superstars tend to possess – not to mention his own signature dance – but that doesn't prevent him from being a great teammate whose primary focus is to help the Vikings win games. Adam Thielen called him "one of the most selfless people that I’ve been around."

"Everything about that kid is special," Cook said. "He's got special written on him. The first time I met him, he came in and just the way he carried himself [stood out]. No lack of confidence, a sense of urgency about everything that he's got to get done. Carries himself like a five-year vet. If you put him in the locker room with the vets, you would think he fit right in. I think he's just scratching the surface, if you ask me."

If Jefferson were the only player to hit from this entire class, it would still be a successful one. That's how great he's been thus far. While the term 'franchise QB' is a popular one, Jefferson is a 'franchise WR' who will elevate the play of Kirk Cousins or any other quarterback for years to come. What makes the class a potentially historic one is that the next three players the Vikings picked were all impressive at various points in their rookie seasons and have significant upside, and as a cherry on top, a couple of the team's many Day 3 picks look like keepers.

Beyond Jefferson, the rookie who has shown the most already this season is third-round cornerback Cameron Dantzler. A breakout star back in training camp, Dantzler started slow in the regular season and missed four of the Vikings' first nine games with separate injuries. But after returning from a concussion in Week 11, he put together a spectacular five-game stretch. From Week 11 to 15, Dantzler had a PFF grade above 90, trailing only Xavien Howard among all NFL corners. Over that span, he allowed 12 catches on 26 targets, intercepted two passes, and forced and recovered a fumble. Dantzler's passer rating when targeted over those five weeks was 28.2.

Read: Cameron Dantzler Flashes Elite Potential, Saves Vikings With Breakout Game Against Jaguars

He was the 11th corner off the board in April, and not even the first one selected by his own team, but Dantzler has a strong argument as the NFL's best rookie corner this season. PFF grades him as such by a fairly wide margin. Only Trevon Diggs and L'Jarius Sneed have more than his two interceptions, while only Diggs has a better passer rating allowed in coverage among qualified rookie CBs. Dantzler hasn't been penalized once. The coverage ability he showed at Mississippi State has translated to the NFL, while the concerns about his speed and frame appear to have been overblown.

“I think he’s really just settled in," Anthony Harris said. "His demeanor and everything when he’s out there on the field is very calm. He’s relaxed, he’s poised. I think that’s just come with his experience of being on the field, being in some of those positions that he’s been put in as of late. The more you’re in them, the more you feel comfortable, and you get to build that confidence once you have some success."

The Vikings' other rookie cornerback, first-rounder Jeff Gladney, hasn't had the same flashes of elite potential as Dantzler this year. It's been a difficult season for Gladney, like it has for many rookie corners. He leads the NFL in yards allowed in coverage, per PFF, and is tied for the league lead in touchdowns allowed.

However, Gladney shouldn't be truly evaluated until after next season. Players like Jefferson and Dantzler have thrived in their rookie seasons despite not having a typical offseason with OTAs, a full training camp, and preseason games, but those are exceptions and not the norm. With a full offseason spent working with Zimmer and the rest of the coaching staff, not to mention learning from his experiences and his film, Gladney has a chance to end up making a major leap next year.

There have been a handful of games where you can see Gladney's upside in coverage, which is important. But one thing he did quite well for most of the year is come downhill and make plays against the run. Only the Falcons' A.J. Terrell has a better PFF run defense grade than Gladney, who plays with a physicality and competitiveness that is reminiscent of former Vikings corners Trae Waynes and Antoine Winfield. Gladney was an excellent tackler for the first half of the season, though he did fall off a bit in that area down the stretch. When discussing his rookie campaign, it's important to remember that he's had to learn multiple positions (outside corner and slot corner) in Zimmer's defense this year, which takes time.

"Gladney has done a really good job, in my opinion, of moving inside and outside," Zimmer said. "Sometimes he makes mistakes, but he’s a tough kid, and he’s starting to see things better. I think they’re both [Gladney and Dantzler] going to be really good.”

In the second round, the Vikings addressed their perpetually underwhelming offensive line by taking Ezra Cleveland out of Boise State. A left tackle in college, Cleveland was moved to right guard in training camp as a way to potentially get him onto the field in his rookie year. That opportunity came in Week 6, and he has mostly played well in eight starts since then.

Cleveland's performances have been a mixed bag, but that should be expected given the position switch. His athleticism has been as advertised, which has helped him put together some impressive reps getting to the second level in the running game. Pass protection has been more of a struggle, but he's had some good moments in that area as well.

Cleveland possesses significant upside due to his size, mobility, and skill, but the Vikings still need to decide where he's going to be playing next season and beyond. He almost certainly projects best as a tackle in the long-term because of his length and a lack of elite power that is magnified at guard. If the Vikings move on from Reiff, that left tackle spot could be open in 2021. But Cleveland's experience at guard this year helps make him a more versatile player, and it's possible he could have success sticking on the interior if the Vikings keep Reiff around.

So, out of their top four picks, the Vikings found a superstar receiver, two corners who have a chance to be quite good, and a versatile offensive lineman who should continue to get better and better. But that's not all. They took a whopping 11 players on the third day of the draft, and a couple of them have already made strong impressions in 2020.

Defensive end D.J. Wonnum clearly has the highest ceiling of any of those Day 3 picks. He has a ton of work to do to follow in the footsteps of recent Vikings middle-round pass rushers like Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen, and Brian Robison, but his athleticism is undeniable. Wonnum was roughly the 15th edge rusher off the board this year, but ranks third in pressures (21) and sacks (3) among rookie EDGEs. If Andre Patterson can help him continue to grow, Wonnum could compete for a starting spot opposite Hunter next year.

“He’s worked real hard to learn how to study games, not just study what the offense is doing but also study the guys he’s going up against," Patterson said. "He’s learning all that for the first time and he’s done a good job of taking that and trying to master how to study. D.J. is very smart, so that’s the reason we were able to put as much on him as a young defensive lineman as we have. Asking this kid to drop, spy quarterbacks and all the things we’re asking him to do just shows how smart of a young man he is.”

James Lynch, Troy Dye, and K.J. Osborn have been disappointing, but fifth-round pick Harrison Hand looks like someone with a good chance to stick around in the NFL. He made a great play to intercept Drew Brees during the Christmas game and has put several other nice reps on tape in limited action. Even late-round picks like Josh Metellus, Kenny Willekes, and Kyle Hinton still have a chance to theoretically become solid depth pieces, and UDFAs Dan Chisena, Blake Lynch, and Jake Bargas have worked their way onto the field this year.

In total, the Vikings' 2020 rookie class looks like one that will wind up being very good at worst, with the potential to be historically great. Does it deserve to be discussed alongside the 2015 class that brought Eric Kendricks, Diggs, Hunter, and Waynes to Minnesota? No, not yet. And maybe it never quite gets there. But with Jefferson and Dantzler leading the way and a number of other players who could develop into key pieces, it's not difficult to imagine this class being viewed similarly to that one five years down the road.

If these 2020 rookies continue to grow and improve, they could provide the baseline for a run of sustained success in the near future.

"I think there are a lot of positives," Cousins said of what he saw from the rookies this year. "I do think a lot of players have taken on larger roles than what was maybe expected of them when we were entering the season. You’d like to think that will bode well for the future, because a large part of this game, at least in my journey, has been experience. The more you get out there and play through things, the more you learn and the better you play in the future. I think that’s a silver lining [to this season]."

