Vikings First Round Mock Draft Roundup 6.0

All of a sudden, the NFL Draft is just three weeks away. Until April 23rd through 25th arrives, InsideTheVikings will continue to provide Vikings draft preview content every single day. That includes things like position group previews, overrated and underrated prospects, and scouting reports on select players.

Here are some recent examples:

We'll also bring mock drafts of our own (here's the latest seven-rounder), as well as roundups of the latest mock drafts from national experts. Up next is the sixth installment of our look at notable mock drafts across the internet and their first-round selections for the Vikings.

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated (4/2)

Round 1, Pick 22: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Vikings have a need for an upgrade at WR2 to pair with Adam Thielen following the trade of Stefon Diggs, which has returned this pick to Minnesota. One of the biggest winners at the NFL combine, Jefferson ran a faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.43) and he’s a nuanced route-runner with outstanding ball skills.

Round 1, Pick 25: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The departure of Everson Griffen (eight sacks in 2019) and Stephen Weatherly, who signed with Carolina in free agency, will lead to an expanded role for Ifeadi Odenigbo (seven sacks). Especially if four corners are off the board before the Vikings pick, adding another defensive end to the rotation makes sense here. Using his length, agility and first step, the ex-Nittany Lion recorded 17 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss combined over the past two seasons.

InsideTheVikings analysis: SI's Hanson has the Vikings going with a popular receiver pick at 22. Jefferson exploded for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. He projects as a slot receiver at the next level, and would be an excellent target for Kirk Cousins. As for Gross-Matos, we've already written about why history suggests that the Vikings aren't going to take a defensive end in the first round. Houston tackle Josh Jones is a more likely pick here.

Todd McShay, ESPN (3/31)

Round 1, Pick 22: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Vikings are in the hunt for receivers and cornerbacks. And with two first-round picks – spoiler ahead – we're going to get them one of each. Jefferson is my best available player at this point in the mock, and he knows how to generate separation and find holes in the defense.

Round 1, Pick 25: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Vikings replaced Stefon Diggs at wide receiver with one of their first-round picks, and now they're drafting his brother with the other. Minnesota loves taking corners on Day 1, especially longer guys with speed and ball skills. A.J. Terrell out of Clemson fits the bill, too, but Diggs is the better talent. A former wideout like his brother, Diggs will go up and make plays on the ball.

InsideTheVikings analysis: McShay also sees the Vikings pouncing on Jefferson if he's still on the board at 22. There's a conversation to be had about whether it makes sense to wait until Day 2 to target a receiver, but there's a reason many consider Jefferson the fourth-best WR in the class. Like Hanson, McShay follows up a solid pick at 22 with a head-scratcher at 25. Taking Diggs after trading his brother seems like a risk the Vikings aren't going to take.

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report (4/1)

Round 1, Pick 22: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU



After the team traded Stefon Diggs, most fans probably assume the Minnesota Vikings will go after a wide receiver at No. 22 overall given the strength of the position in this year's class, but that's not the case here because of the weakness at cornerback and other needs on the roster. With starters at wide receiver expected to last well into the third round, the Vikings will instead go cornerback early and land one of the few Week 1 starters in the class. TCU's Jeff Gladney is a fantastic press cover man who plays much bigger than his 5'10" size would indicate. He's NFL-ready to play at the line of scrimmage and wreck any receiver.

Round 1, Pick 25: AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa



After landing a starting cornerback at No. 22 overall, the Vikings grab a wide receiver, right? Nope. Not yet. We can't forget that the team also lost Everson Griffen this offseason and arguably has a bigger need at defensive end than at wide receiver. That's especially important to remember in a draft loaded at one position (receiver) and thin at the other. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa is a clean replacement for Griffen, with his 6'5", 275-pound frame bringing a combination of power and quickness that will play perfectly opposite Danielle Hunter. With Epenesa's proven play in the Big Ten over the last two seasons and his positional versatility, he's tailor-made for the Vikings' 4-3 scheme.

InsideTheVikings analysis: Gladney might be the cornerback more frequently linked to the Vikings in the first round than any other. He's got the physicality that Mike Zimmer loves in corners, and is a dynamic playmaker who can help out against the run. I still think Epenesa is highly unlikely to be a Viking, but he offers some interesting versatility as a potential interior rusher in certain packages. Still, Denzel Mims or Cesar Ruiz would make more sense at 25.

Arif Hasan, The Athletic (3/30)

Round 1, Pick 22: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Mims offers a lot of the same things [Tee] Higgins does in terms of the ability to win the ball in the air, but has more athletic upside and showcased tremendous skill as a route-runner in the postseason draft circuit, with a wider diversity of routes to run and greater precision with his route techniques than one expected given his role at Baylor. Not only that, he’s more physical as a player despite coming from a conference not known for physical play. With the uncertainty that canceled pro days have caused, having a complete offseason profile for a receiver along with strong in-season play seems like a smart choice that also happens to have upside.

Round 1, Pick 25: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU



Gladney, however, seems like the perfect Mike Zimmer cornerback. [The Athletic's Dane] Brugler often describes Gladney as a “junkyard dog,” a term he typically reserves for more physical positions. “Gladney has the athletic movement skills to pattern match from press and instinctively plays through the hands of the receiver,” said Brugler in a piece he wrote breaking down the top cornerbacks headed to the NFL combine. “He isn’t a technically sound player, with a bad habit of grabbing and gripping downfield. Overall, Gladney is a scrappy, quick-footed athlete with an ultra-competitive play personality, and if he can improve his route anticipation and be more subtle with his physicality, he will be a decade-long NFL starter.”

InsideTheVikings analysis: This pairing would have to make Vikings fans excited. Mims has shot up draft boards this offseason, starting with a great week at the Senior Bowl and continuing with a very impressive combine performance. He's got all of the tools to become a star wideout across from Adam Thielen. Gladney spent five years at TCU and has the experience to adjust to the NFL level quicker than other corners in this year's class.

Peter Schrager, NFL.com (4/1)

Round 1, Pick 22: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Jackson has an incredible backstory, and he's a heck of a player, too. The Vikings have invested in the offensive line over the past few drafts, but they may not be done. Still just 20 years old, Jackson's upside is off the charts.

Round 1, Pick 25: AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell had an outstanding combine and solidified himself as one of the top cornerbacks in this draft. The national title game was not his best showing, but Terrell has interviewed extremely well and has answered any doubts about that performance. He also has as much big-game experience as just about any top defensive back in this class. Minnesota's strength was once that defensive backfield. Not so much anymore. It's time to reload.

InsideTheVikings analysis: As Schrager mentions, Jackson has a lot of upside. But he's also a boom-or-bust player who likely wouldn't contribute in 2020, and for a Vikings teams with a lot of glaring roster holes, that might not be a sensible selection. Terrell is an underrated first-round CB option for the Vikings after dominating the combine.

Dan Kadar, SB Nation (3/30)

Round 1, Pick 22: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU



Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs would be the perfect fit in Mike Zimmer’s defense. He’s a long, physical cornerback with coachable traits. However, it would be a little awkward. Instead, the Vikings could fill a big roster hole with Fulton. He’s not as physically imposing as Diggs, but he knows how to play press coverage well.

Round 1, Pick 25: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor



Try and think, off the top of your head, the wide receivers on Minnesota’s roster besides Thielen. It’s not easy. The answer to that is Chad Beebe, Olabisi Johnson and Tajae Sharpe. Not good.

InsideTheVikings analysis: Fulton was my pick for the Vikings at 22 in my most recent seven-round mock draft. He would be a great choice with his ability to stick with receivers in press-man coverage.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports (4/2)

Round 1, Pick 22: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU



The Vikings taking a cornerback with this pick feels like a fait accompli given Mike Zimmer's tendencies.

Round 1, Pick 25: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU



The Vikings got a cornerback and can now add a wide receiver to replace the departed Stefon Diggs.

InsideTheVikings analysis: Jefferson and Mims are probably the most likely first-round WRs for the Vikings, but Reagor, Tee Higgins, Laviska Shenault, and Brandon Aiyuk are also in that discussion. Reagor can jump out of the gym and would've been a lot more productive in college if he had better quarterback play.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page, and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.