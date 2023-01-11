Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Adoree Jackson, Xavier McKinney

Will the Vikings get their starting center back this week? It'll depend on the next few days.

As head coach Kevin O'Connell indicated earlier this week, Vikings center Garrett Bradbury returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity. He's been doing everything he can to recover from a back injury that has cost him the last five games, and this is an important step in that process.

But will Bradbury be ready to go in the Vikings' playoff opener against the Giants on Sunday? That'll be determined by how he feels throughout this week of practice.

"We’ll just see how he feels after," O'Connell said. "I know he’s been feeling really good, it’s been positive reports and kind of the mindset of trying to go this week. But as I’ve said with multiple other injuries this year, we won’t put Garrett in a position unless we think he can succeed and be healthy doing so, so it’ll be something we work through throughout the week."

If Bradbury can't play, Chris Reed would make his second start as a Viking.

Also limited on Wednesday for Minnesota were safety Harrison Smith and rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah, who both sat out last week's regular season finale against the Bears. Getting in a limited session to start the week bodes well for their availability on Sunday, but it's worth monitoring over the next couple days.

Backup cornerback Cameron Dantzler missed Wednesday's practice to deal with a personal family matter. Rotational defensive tackle James Lynch, who has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, is back to full participation and should be good to go.

Not listed on the Vikings' injury report is OT Blake Brandel, who was designated to return to practice on Wednesday. It sounds like there's a good chance he'll be activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game. Brandel missed the last four games with an MCL tear.

"We’ll definitely have to see him, but as far as I’m concerned, I’m looking at it like Blake is 100 percent ready to go now," O'Connell said. "We’ll just see how he responds to some real work. We’re going to be full speed today and padded up tomorrow, so we’ll get to see some real, tangible evidence of what he can do for us Sunday."

If Brandel is activated, the Vikings would have to decide if they want to start him or Oli Udoh at right tackle on Sunday.

The Giants had their entire active roster at practice on Wednesday, but five players were limited: DT Leonard Williams, CB Adoree Jackson, OLB Azeez Ojulari, C Jon Feliciano, and S Jason Pinnock. Everyone but Pinnock on that list is a starter.

Giants safety Xavier McKinney, who missed the game against the Vikings on December 24th, is not listed on the injury report and will play. Jackson, their top cornerback, didn't play in that Week 16 game either. Getting McKinney and likely Jackson back this week could make a difference in the Giants' efforts to slow down Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson, who both had huge games in the Vikings' win three weeks ago.

