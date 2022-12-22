Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Cameron Dantzler, Eric Kendricks

For the third consecutive week, the Vikings will be without center Garrett Bradbury, the former first-round pick who was having a career-best season in a contract year. Bradbury is dealing with a tricky lower-back injury, which he tweaked during a car accident last weekend.

That means backup Austin Schlottmann will make another start against the Giants on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The former Denver Bronco has done a reasonable job filling in at center.

Two players are questionable for the Vikings: LB Eric Kendricks (hip) and CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle).

If Kendricks can't play, rookie Brian Asamoah would make his first career start. But even if Kendricks does play, expect to see plenty of Asamoah, who played a career-high 21 snaps last Saturday. Although there's still seeding to play for, the Vikings have talked about giving some veterans reps off in favor of developing young players now that they've secured a division title and top-three seed in the NFC.

At cornerback, Dantzler seems unlikely to start even if he is active on Saturday. Duke Shelley has been playing too well to take him out of the lineup, one would think. He was arguably the Vikings' best defensive player in the comeback over the Colts and has shown a knack for breaking up passes in key spots this season. If Dantzler does play, maybe there would be a rotation — or maybe he'd simply be the third outside corner behind Shelley and Patrick Peterson.

The Giants will be without CB Adoree Jackson and OL Shane Lemieux.

