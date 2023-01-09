Vikings-Giants Playoff Game Set For 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday

The Vikings and Giants will battle it out in a rematch at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings will host the Giants in the wild card round of the playoffs at 3:30 p.m. central time on Sunday, the NFL announced. The game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium and televised on FOX.

Here's the full schedule for wild card weekend (all times central):

Saturday, January 14

NFC: No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers, 3:30 p.m., FOX

AFC: No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, January 15

AFC: No. 7 Miami Dolphins at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 12 p.m., CBS

NFC: No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings, 3:30 p.m., FOX

AFC: No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals, 7:15 p.m., NBC

Monday, January 16

NFC: No. 5 Dallas Cowboys and No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

The Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention by losing to the Lions, 20-16, on Sunday night. The Seahawks, who beat the Rams in overtime earlier in the day, take the seventh seed in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers, who have already beaten them twice this season.

Vikings fans will be cheering for the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon. If they can pull off an unlikely upset, the Vikings would be in line to host the Cowboys-Buccaneers winner in the divisional round if they can beat the Giants to get there.

The Vikings just beat the Giants, 27-24, on a walkoff Greg Joseph field goal on Christmas Eve. Now the rematch is set for the middle game on Sunday, with the winner moving on and the loser's season ending.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.