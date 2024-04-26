Inside The Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Refutes ESPN's Justin Herbert Report

Adofo-Mensah was surprised to hear the report that the Vikings inquired about Herbert.

In the midst of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, ESPN insider Adam Schefter sent out an interesting tweet.

"In recent weeks, both the Patriots and Vikings reached out to the Chargers to see if they had any interest in trading QB Justin Herbert, per league sources," Schefter wrote. "The answer was, very quickly, 'a flat no.'"

A couple hours later, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was asked about that report during his press conference wrapping up the first round of the draft. He shook his head and laughed.

"I wish I could tell you how much joy we get from seeing the stuff that gets written," Adofo-Mensah said. "These aren't things that ever come out of this building, man. I don't know what to tell you. I don't know where this stuff comes from. Sometimes it works out in our favor, but — I can't even respond (to that)."

It's unclear why a team like the Patriots or Vikings, even if just doing their due diligence and exploring every option, would check in on the possibility of a Herbert trade. If the Chargers were to deal him, they'd have to take on a dead cap charge of $63.5 million this season.

Ultimately, the Vikings addressed their quarterback need by drafting Michigan's J.J. McCarthy with the tenth overall pick, trading up one spot to make him the fifth QB selected in the top ten (the Broncos made it six QBs in 12 picks when they took Bo Nix two spots later). They've now got their quarterback of the future on a rookie contract.

