InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings Hire Daronte Jones as Defensive Backs Coach

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have hired former Bengals assistant Daronte Jones as their next defensive backs coach, according to Bryan Driskell of SI's IrishBreakdown. The team confirmed with an announcement on Monday afternoon.

Jones replaces Jerry Gray, who left the Vikings on January 13th after six seasons coaching under Mike Zimmer. That same day, ESPN Bengals reporter Ben Baby reported that Jones would not be returning to the team. Jones spent the last two seasons in Cincinnati, and the two prior to that with the Miami Dolphins.

After playing at Morgan State, Jones began his coaching career at D-II Lenoir-Rhyne in 2001. He took an usual path to the NFL, as Juan C. Lozano of Head Coach Ranking noted:

"He’s coached high school (in the state of Louisiana), Division II (Lenoir-Rhyne, Bowie State), FCS (Nicholls State), Group of 5 (Hawai’i), Power 5 (UCLA and Wisconsin), Canadian Football League (Montreal Alouettes) and the NFL (Miami).

Jones helped second-year Bengals corner Darius Phillips have a breakout season in 2019. and helped develop Xavien Howard during his two years with the Dolphins.

According to Driskell, Jones was considering joining Brian Kelly's staff at Notre Dame (the two sides were in the final stages of a deal), but he ultimately wanted to stay in the NFL.

The Vikings' secondary is in a state of limbo at the moment. Starting corners Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander are unrestricted free agents with decisions approaching. Xavier Rhodes – a surprising addition to the Pro Bowl given his play in 2019 – is a potential cap casualty. Mike Hughes is the only major contributor at corner who is a lock to be on the team next year, and he's recovering from a broken vertebra on his neck.

Related: Who Stays and Who Goes in Vikings Secondary?

Safeties Anthony Harris (the NFL interceptions leader in 2019), Jayron Kearse, and Andrew Sendejo are also unrestricted free agents. Veteran Harrison Smith will be back after making his fifth Pro Bowl in eight seasons.

Holton Hill has shown potential at corner, but he remains a work in progress. Punt returner Marcus Sherels recorded one tackle in 2019, and is an unrestricted free agent anyways. The other corners on the roster are Kris Boyd, Nate Meadors, and reserve/future signees Kemon Hall and Marcus Sayles. Sayles is one of two CFL players brought in by the Vikings recently.

The Vikings figure to add at least one or two defensive backs in the upcoming draft, and there are plenty of cornerback options that could be appealing in the first round.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Name Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer Co-Defensive Coordinators

The Vikings have promoted Patterson and Zimmer to replace George Edwards in 2020.

Will Ragatz

Andrew Janocko To Take Over as Vikings Wide Receivers Coach

The Vikings also hired Phil Rauscher to replace Janocko as assistant offensive line coach.

Will Ragatz

Current, Former Vikings Players React to Kobe Bryant's Tragic Passing

Stefon Diggs, Kirk Cousins, and others took to social media to remember Bryant, while Everson Griffen honored him at the Pro Bowl.

Will Ragatz

How to Watch Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and the Vikings in the Pro Bowl

Eight Vikings will participate in the 2020 Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Will Ragatz

Senior Bowl Risers Neville Gallimore and Josh Jones Could Be First Round Options For Vikings

If the Vikings elect to upgrade in the trenches with their first round draft pick, Gallimore and Jones are two enticing options.

Will Ragatz

Gary Kubiak Named Vikings Offensive Coordinator

Gary Kubiak takes over as Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator for the recently departed Kevin Stefanski.

Will Ragatz

by

Kleinsasser40

Cornerbacks the Vikings Could Draft in the First Round

CJ Henderson, Trevon Diggs, Kristian Fulton, Jeff Gladney, and Jaylon Johnson are corners the Vikings could take with the 25th pick.

Will Ragatz

George Paton Withdraws From Consideration for Browns GM Job

The Vikings' Assistant GM is sticking around, but wide receivers coach Drew Petzing is gone.

Will Ragatz

Some great details about Gary Kubiak's return to coaching in this story from Chad Graff of The Athletic:…

Will Ragatz

Offseason Roster Question No. 4: Who Stays and Who Goes in Vikings Secondary?

The Vikings face a number of difficult decisions in the secondary as they head into 2020.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55