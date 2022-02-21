Vikings Hiring Former Rams, Cowboys Assistant Matt Daniels as Special Teams Coordinator

Daniels has spent the past four years learning from John Fassel, one of the game's top STCs.

The Vikings are hiring Matt Daniels as their special teams coordinator, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He replaces Ryan Ficken, who left to become the Chargers' STC during the Vikings' recent coaching regime change.

Daniels will be a first-time coordinator, just like Ficken was in 2021. The 32-year-old former NFL defensive back has spent the past four years as an assistant special teams coach with the Rams and Cowboys, working under a highly-respected STC in John Fassel.

After playing safety at Duke for four years, Daniels signed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He appeared in six games for the Rams, playing a handful of snaps on special teams under Fassel. Daniels also had brief stints with the Jaguars and Chargers during his playing career.

In 2018, the Rams added Daniels to their coaching staff, reuniting him with Fassel. When Fassel left for Dallas after the 2019 season, Daniels followed him there.

The two Rams teams Daniels coached on were fairly mediocre in special teams DVOA, but he's been a part of two excellent Cowboys units over the past two years. The 2018 Rams were 17th in special teams DVOA, the 2019 Rams were 23rd, the 2020 Cowboys were 7th, and the 2021 Cowboys were 6th.

The Vikings jumped from 31st in 2020 to 13th in 2021 under Ficken. They've got some strong pieces in place, led by kick returner Kene Nwangwu, but they'll have to decide on whether or not to bring back specialists Greg Joseph and Jordan Berry.

Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff is nearly complete. The only major hires remaining are at defensive backs coach and linebackers coach, who will be two important assistants under DC Ed Donatell.

Head coach: Kevin O'Connell

Assistant head coach: Mike Pettine

Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips

Quarterbacks: Chris O'Hara

Assistant quarterbacks: Jerrod Johnson

Running backs/run game coordinator: Curtis Modkins

Wide receivers: Keenan McCardell

Tight ends/passing game coordinator: Brian Angelichio

Offensive line: Chris Kuper

Assistant offensive line: Justin Rascati

Defensive coordinator: Ed Donatell

Defensive line: Chris Rumph

Linebackers:

Defensive backs:

Special teams coordinator: Matt Daniels

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.