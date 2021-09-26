Vikings Inactives: Dalvin Cook Officially Out, Patrick Jones and James Lynch Scratched

Cook is out with an ankle injury suffered against the Cardinals. It'll be Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah.

Dalvin Cook is officially out against the Seahawks, meaning it'll be Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah at running back for the Vikings this afternoon.

Here's the complete list of Vikings inactives:

RB Dalvin Cook

QB Kellen Mond

CB Harrison Hand

LB Anthony Barr

T Christian Darrisaw

DE Patrick Jones II

DT James Lynch

It's a bit surprising that the Vikings chose not to elevate practice squad running back A.J. Rose Jr. for this game. They have just two healthy running backs, so if Mattison or Abdullah get hurt, they'd have to turn to fullback C.J. Ham as the other option for carries.

Instead, the Vikings elevated veterans Parry Nickerson and Dakota Dozier for depth at cornerback and on the offensive line, respectively.

Mond has been a healthy scratch in all three weeks. Sean Mannion is Minnesota's backup QB. Hand (hamstring), Barr (knee), and Darrisaw (groin) are all injured. It sounds like there's a chance Barr could return next week against the Browns. Darrisaw is ramping up but might still be a few weeks away.

Jones and Lynch are the odd men out in the Vikings' defensive line rotation. With Everson Griffen back, they've got four defensive ends (Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum, Griffen, and Stephen Weatherly) to go along with four defensive tackles (Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, and Armon Watts).

For the Seahawks, edge rusher Benson Mayowa is inactive after being a game-time decision.

