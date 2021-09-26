September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DaySkol Section+SI TIXSi.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Vikings Inactives: Dalvin Cook Officially Out, Patrick Jones and James Lynch Scratched

Cook is out with an ankle injury suffered against the Cardinals. It'll be Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah.
Author:
Publish date:

Dalvin Cook is officially out against the Seahawks, meaning it'll be Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah at running back for the Vikings this afternoon.

Here's the complete list of Vikings inactives:

  • RB Dalvin Cook
  • QB Kellen Mond
  • CB Harrison Hand
  • LB Anthony Barr
  • T Christian Darrisaw
  • DE Patrick Jones II
  • DT James Lynch

It's a bit surprising that the Vikings chose not to elevate practice squad running back A.J. Rose Jr. for this game. They have just two healthy running backs, so if Mattison or Abdullah get hurt, they'd have to turn to fullback C.J. Ham as the other option for carries.

Instead, the Vikings elevated veterans Parry Nickerson and Dakota Dozier for depth at cornerback and on the offensive line, respectively.

Mond has been a healthy scratch in all three weeks. Sean Mannion is Minnesota's backup QB. Hand (hamstring), Barr (knee), and Darrisaw (groin) are all injured. It sounds like there's a chance Barr could return next week against the Browns. Darrisaw is ramping up but might still be a few weeks away.

Jones and Lynch are the odd men out in the Vikings' defensive line rotation. With Everson Griffen back, they've got four defensive ends (Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum, Griffen, and Stephen Weatherly) to go along with four defensive tackles (Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, and Armon Watts).

For the Seahawks, edge rusher Benson Mayowa is inactive after being a game-time decision.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

USATSI_16739694
News

Vikings Inactives: Dalvin Cook Officially Out, Patrick Jones and James Lynch Scratched

52 seconds ago
USATSI_16741959
News

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Unlikely to Play vs. Seahawks, Per Reports

2 hours ago
USATSI_15055093
News

How to Watch Vikings vs. Seahawks: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

9 hours ago
USATSI_16740439
News

The Vikings' Saturday Roster Moves Bode Well For Dalvin Cook Playing vs. Seahawks

2 hours ago
USATSI_13230396
News

Vikings-Seahawks Preview: Russell Wilson's U.S. Bank Stadium Debut is a Must-Win for Minnesota

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_16789470
News

Final Vikings Injury Report: Dalvin Cook Questionable vs. Seahawks, Anthony Barr Out

Sep 24, 2021
CB2
News

Should the Vikings Bench Bashaud Breeland For Cameron Dantzler?

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_16790072
News

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Misses Practice For Second Straight Day With Ankle Injury

Sep 23, 2021