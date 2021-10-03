Vikings Inactives: Michael Pierce, Dalvin Cook Playing, Anthony Barr Out Again

Cook is good to go against the Browns after sitting out last week with an ankle injury.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's ankle felt good all week, and even though he's not quite at 100 percent, he's playing against the Browns.

Same goes for nose tackle Michael Pierce, who got banged up in practice this week but had an MRI that ruled out anything serious.

The bad news is that linebacker Anthony Barr won't make his 2021 debut today despite practicing in a limited capacity all week. He's missing his fourth straight game of this season and his 18th straight overall.

Rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw is active for the first time in his NFL career, but he's not taking over for Rashod Hill yet. The Vikings will get Darrisaw's feet wet in the league by using him on the field goal unit.

Here's Minnesota's Week 4 inactives list against Cleveland:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

CB Kris Boyd

G Wyatt Davis

LB Anthony Barr

DT James Lynch

DE Patrick Jones II

Smith-Marsette has a toe injury. Ameer Abdullah figures to take over as the Vikings' kick returner. Boyd will be missed on special teams.

Davis is a bit of a surprise, as this is his first time being inactive. Darrisaw will essentially replace him on the field goal unit, even though the two play different positions. The Vikings elevated G Dakota Dozier and CB Parry Nickerson to the gameday roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

Mond, Lynch, Jones, and Barr are regulars on the inactive list.

Kickoff is at noon central time.

