Vikings Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Anthony Barr, Michael Pierce Questionable vs. Browns

Three key Vikings starters are questionable heading into a huge home game against the Browns: running back Dalvin Cook (ankle), linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), and nose tackle Michael Pierce (elbow/shoulder).

All three will be evaluated on Saturday and could potentially be game-time decisions based on how they feel during pregame warmups on Sunday. The Vikings and Browns play at 12 p.m. central time at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cook practiced in a limited capacity all week after missing last week's game. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he "looked good" on Friday. It'll be a matter of whether or not Cook feels like he can be his full explosive self during the game.

"In this league, it’s either you’re going to play or you can’t," Cook said earlier this week. "Guys are flying around and doing all types of stuff and my game is to go be explosive. I can’t be out there if I’m not explosive or not able to help my team win a football game. I’d rather the next guy behind me come in and do an extremely good job."

If Cook once again can't go, the Vikings would turn to Alexander Mattison, who racked up 171 yards from scrimmage against the Seahawks.

Barr is getting close to making his season debut — and playing for the first time since Week 2 of 2020 — after dealing with a knee injury for the last couple months. He also practiced in a limited capacity all week. Getting Barr back would be big for the Vikings' run defense.

What would not be good for the Vikings' run defense would be Pierce being unable to play. He picked up an arm injury during practice this week, and although the Vikings are hopeful he'll be able to play, the fact that he didn't practice on Friday isn't a great sign. Sheldon Richardson and Armon Watts would have to step up and play more if Pierce is inactive, and James Lynch would presumably be active for the first time all season.

That would be a big loss against the Browns, who have the second-highest run rate in the NFL, an outstanding offensive line, and the best RB duo in the league.

Cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) is questionable and wide receiver/kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) has been ruled out. Both only play on special teams, for the most part. Ameer Abdullah will presumably return kickoffs this week with ISM out.

Vikings players listed on the injury report earlier in the week who don't have any sort of injury designation include Christian Darrisaw, Eric Kendricks, Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, and Tyler Conklin. Darrisaw is still a few weeks away from potentially replacing Rashod Hill at left tackle, though.

For the Browns, cornerback Greg Newsome II is out and starting offensive linemen J.C. Tretter and Jedrick Wills Jr. are questionable but expected to play.

