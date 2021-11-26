Vikings Injury Report and Roster Moves: Everson Griffen Placed on Reserve/NFI List

The Vikings also activated Josh Metellus and listed a few backups as questionable for Sunday's game.

The Vikings have placed defensive end Everson Griffen on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, clearing a roster spot while he's away from the team getting help for his mental health struggles. That means he will miss at least the next three games.

On Wednesday, Griffen became convinced that people were trying to kill him, posting several concerning things on Instagram in the middle of the night in addition to firing a weapon once and calling the police. Law enforcement officers and Vikings mental health specialists showed up to his Minnetrista home, but Griffen remain inside for over six hours until coming out without incident. Thankfully no one was injured, and Griffen — who has had similar incidents in the past — is now getting the care and support he needs.

Football is a secondary concern for Griffen at this point. When he had mental health issues in 2018, he missed five games. The Vikings have seven remaining, so it's entirely possible he won't play again this year.

In other news, the Vikings activated backup safety and key special teams player Josh Metellus from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, though he might be inactive on Sunday considering the quick turnaround.

Three players were listed as questionable on the injury report: Metellus, Camryn Bynum, and Wyatt Davis. All three would likely only play on special teams if active, though Bynum did see a handful of snaps as a third safety last week.

Anthony Barr (knee) and Bashaud Breeland (groin) were limited this week but carry no injury designation into Sunday's game against the 49ers.

San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell is questionable with a finger injury. Jeff Wilson Jr. would get the start at RB if Mitchell can't play.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.