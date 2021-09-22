Vikings Injury Report vs. Seahawks: Dalvin Cook Sits, Bashaud Breeland and Five Others Limited

Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, and Patrick Peterson are among the other players on the injury report.

Dalvin Cook was only player who didn't participate in the Vikings' practice on Wednesday, according to the first injury report of the week. He's still dealing with an ankle sprain suffered in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals.

While Cook's DNP is notable, neither he nor Mike Zimmer seemed too concerned about his availability for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Cook said he's good, while Zimmer made it clear that the Vikings are going to continue riding their star running back in an effort to pick up their first win of the season.

Still, it's something to monitor with two practices remaining this week. Zimmer said Cook was going to get some work on Wednesday, so it's interesting that he didn't end up practicing.

Six players were limited for the Vikings, including five key defensive players. Anthony Barr (knee), Everson Griffen (concussion), and Christian Darrisaw (groin) were all ones we knew about already. Eric Kendricks (hip), Bashaud Breeland (back/shoulder), and Patrick Peterson (toe) are all new additions to the injury report, in some way or another.

Barr has yet to play this season and has missed basically 17 straight games dating back to Week 2 last year. It's a good sign that he was at least able to practice on Wednesday, but I still wouldn't count on him playing this week. If he's out there again on Thursday and Friday, he'll have a chance to be cleared for action.

Griffen suffered a concussion last Thursday in a car accident on the way to the Vikings' facility. He wasn't seriously hurt, but he'll have to pass through the league's concussion protocols in order to play against Seattle.

Darrisaw still probably has a ways to go before he's ready to supplant Rashod Hill as the Vikings' left tackle.

Kendricks was on the injury report last week, but that was with a quad injury. He ended up playing against the Cardinals and looked like his usual self, leading Minnesota in tackles for a second straight game. Now he's apparently dealing with a hip issue.

Lastly, the injuries to the cornerbacks are notable. Breeland was banged up in Arizona and Cameron Dantzler came in to replace him late in the game. Breeland might be at risk of benching regardless of health due to his struggles through two weeks, but Dantzler would be the obvious candidate to start if Breeland is hurt. This is Peterson's first appearance on the injury report this season.

With Harrison Hand on the Reserve/COVID list, the Vikings may need to elevate Tye Smith or Parry Nickerson from the practice squad.

