Vikings Interview Assistant HC Mike Pettine For Defensive Coordinator Opening

The Vikings are interviewing assistant head coach Mike Pettine for their defensive coordinator vacancy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Pettine, hired to Kevin O'Connell's staff last offseason, joins a list of three known external candidates. Saints co-DC Ryan Nielsen and Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai have already interviewed, and Rapaport reports that Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores will interview on Thursday.

O'Connell and Pettine first met in 2009 when O'Connell was playing for the Jets and Pettine was their defensive coordinator. Then, in 2015, Pettine was the Browns' head coach and hired O'Connell to be his quarterbacks coach. That was the start of KOC's NFL coaching career.

In addition to his two seasons as head coach of the Browns, Pettine has eight years of defensive coordinator experience. He was with the Jets from 2009-12, the Bills in 2013, and the Packers from 2018-20.

Since teams often at least interview an internal candidate, it's not surprising to see Pettine being considered here. O'Connell has a lot of respect for him as a person and coach. With that said, I'd be surprised if he ends up being hired. The Vikings' defense was so bad last season that one would think they'll go with an external candidate who brings a different perspective and more noticeable changes. Hiring Pettine after firing Ed Donatell doesn't seem like it would be enough of a change.

Then again, maybe the Vikings feel differently. We'll find out soon enough.

