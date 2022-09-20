Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. Catches First TD Pass Since 2020, Drops Another

For the first time in 646 days, Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. caught a touchdown pass.

Smith got open for a two-yard scoring grab on a pass from Kirk Cousins in the second quarter against the Eagles. The Vikings were down 14-0 at the time, with the touchdown pass capping off their first drive of the night that didn't end in a three and out. It was set up by big gains to K.J. Osborn and Johnny Mundt in the passing game.

Prior to that reception, Smith's last touchdown catch came on December 25th, 2020, in a 52-33 loss to the Saints on Christmas Day. The Louisiana native had two touchdowns in that game, but Alvin Kamara had six of them in the Saints' victory.

Smith then missed all of last season with a torn meniscus and only played 19 snaps in the Vikings' season opener this year after missing most of training camp with a thumb injury.

Things quickly got worse for Smith, though. Late in the second quarter, with the Vikings trailing 21-7, he had a chance for the longest play of his career. Cousins made an incredible throw under duress and Smith got behind the defense for what could've been a 63-yard score.

Instead, he dropped it. And the Vikings were forced to punt. The Eagles would go on to add on a field goal to make it 24-7 at the half. If Smith catches the ball and scores, it could've changed the game.

The Smith drop hurts, but then again, the Vikings were out-gained 347 to 93 in total yards in the first half. He's far from their biggest problem, as their defense couldn't do a thing against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense.

