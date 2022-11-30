Vikings-Jets Injury Report: Dalvin Tomlinson, Akayleb Evans Set to Return on Sunday

Reinforcements are coming for the Vikings' struggling defense, which ranks 31st in yards allowed, 21st in points allowed, 23rd in DVOA, and 16th in opponent EPA per play.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans, both of whom have missed multiple games, were full participants in Wednesday's practice, meaning they'll play against the Jets on Sunday barring any kind of setback during the week.

Tomlinson's return is massive. He was one of the Vikings' best players through the first seven games of the season, commanding significant attention in the middle of the defensive front. The veteran DT had 16 pressures, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a great 74.3 PFF grade. Tomlinson missed the last four games with a calf injury.

Getting Tomlinson back isn't just important because of his talent, but also because his ability and presence will make things easier for everyone else in the Vikings' front, from his fellow defensive linemen to the linebackers behind him and the star pass rushers on the edge. He'll once again pair with Harrison Phillips in the middle of the defensive line, with players like Jonathan Bullard and Ross Blacklock also rotating in. Fewer snaps will be available for Bullard, Blacklock, James Lynch, and Khyiris Tonga.

Evans, a promising fourth-round rookie, is in line to make his second career start this weekend. He suffered a concussion midway through his first career start against the Bills and missed the Cowboys and Patriots games as a result. Evans has shown some real flashes of upside in his 112 defensive snaps this year, both in coverage and while stepping up as a tackler. He has the size and athleticism to become a very good player down the line.

It could just be one more start this season for Evans, as the Vikings expect Cameron Dantzler (ankle) to come off injured reserve next week.

Less likely to return this week is left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who suffered concussions in back to back weeks against the Bills and Cowboys. He didn't practice on Wednesday and remains in the protocol.

Also of note: safety Harrison Smith was limited with an ankle injury. That's one to watch on Thursday and Friday.

The Vikings placed CB Andrew Booth Jr. on injured reserve on Wednesday and activated TE Ben Ellefson from IR, though it's unclear if Ellefson will be available this week.

For the Jets, RB Michael Carter and CB D.J. Reed are notable players who didn't practice on Wednesday. LT Duane Brown and DL Sheldon Rankins were limited.

Here's the full injury report:

