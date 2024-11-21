Vikings' Kevin O'Connell: 'The time is now'
At 8-2, it's easy to assume that the Minnesota Vikings have played their best football at least a few times this season. But that's not the case.
According to head coach Kevin O'Connell, the Vikings came close to playing a perfect game in a Week 3 blowout win over the Houston Texans, but there have been missing ingredients in every other game this season. Still, they've won 80% of their games and O'Connell is convinced that the best is yet to come.
"We're going to find a way to play our best football down the stretch," O'Connell said on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday, "which is something, three years into this job, was a real goal of mine coming into this year, was to progressively build.
"Even when nobody thought we were going to be very good, I didn't really care, it was just about working and trying to get better because my belief in this team's always been there."
One could argue the Vikings were nearly perfect in Week 1 agains the Giants. They were also outstanding for the most part in Week 2 against San Francisco.
The issues began in Week 4 when the Vikings narrowly beat Green Bay after building a 28-0 lead.
Week 5 in London was a sloppy win over the Jets.
Week 7 against the Lions was a battle til the end, but the pass defense was lit up by Jared Goff.
It was more of the same in a Week 8, Thursday night loss to the Rams.
Turnovers by Sam Darnold prevented the Vikings from blowing out the Colts and Jaguars in Weeks 9 and 10, though they still won both games.
Last week against Tennessee saw Darnold eliminate turnovers but the running game disappeared and the pass defense gave up some explosive plays. Again, they overcame the issues and won.
"I think we've become a mature team because we've figured out unique ways to win," O'Connell said.
"What does it really mean if we can't go out and put it all together consistently? Because down the stretch here that's what your'e going to need to do. There's a lot of good teams in the NFC. We're going to have to play really good football down the stretch here and put a stamp on a year that we all should be proud of, but at the same time means absolutely nothing — right now, in my opinion — and that's where I do think we got the right kind of guys and I think our best ball is in front of us as you navigate November and December."
"As I told the team, the time is now," O'Connell concluded.