Vikings Kicker Greg Joseph Signs RFA Tender to Officially Return For 2022

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph officially signed his restricted free agent tender on Monday, according to his agent Brett Tessler, meaning he'll be back in Minnesota for the 2022 season as expected.

Joseph, punter Jordan Berry, and long snapper Andrew DePaola will all remain together in 2022, barring something unforeseen. That continuity should be helpful as the Vikings get new special teams coordinator Matt Daniels acclimated.

It was an up and down season for Joseph in 2021 as he took over for Dan Bailey as the Vikings' kicker. He nailed a 53-yard-field goal to send the Week 1 game in Cincinnati to overtime, but missed an extra point and a potential game-winning 37-yarder the following week in Arizona. Joseph was carried off the field on teammates' shoulders after hitting a game-winner against the Lions in Week 5, but missed two field goals in the fourth quarter against the Panthers the following week that caused that game to go to OT.

Joseph settled in after the bye week, making 20 of his final 21 field goal attempts to bounce back from a 13 for 17 start. He did miss a few extra points, but for the most part, Joseph was reliable. He had another big moment with a game-winner to beat the Packers at home in Week 11. Joseph was also consistent in getting touchbacks and avoiding big returns in the kickoff game.

This was Joseph's first season as a full-time starting kicker in the NFL. The 28-year-old South African will look to continue improving in 2022 and stick around as the Vikings' kicker long-term.

