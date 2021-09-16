Vikings LB Eric Kendricks Misses Practice Thursday, Availability for Week 2 in Question

The Vikings could once again be without their top two linebackers this Sunday in Arizona.

As if the Vikings weren't already dealing with enough, star linebacker Eric Kendricks can now be added to the list of injury concerns.

Kendricks didn't practice on Thursday, and there is "some concern" about his availability for this week's game against the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

"I'm told the Kendricks situation is one the Vikings are monitoring closely," Cronin tweeted. "Sounds like they'll plan to do an MRI at some point."

The Vikings were already almost certainly going to be without Anthony Barr, who has now missed four straight practices. Losing Kendricks would be a much more consequential blow. He's one of the best linebackers in the league and is a key part of both their run defense and coverage schemes.

Kendricks played in Week 1, leading the entire NFL with 15 total tackles. He practiced on Wednesday and wasn't listed on the injury report. He even spoke to reporters on Thursday and gave no indication that anything was wrong. So this is surprising, but we'll know more soon. This story will be updated when Thursday's injury report comes out.

If the Vikings are without both Kendricks and Barr, they'd be down to Nick Vigil, Blake Lynch, and Troy Dye at linebacker, with Ryan Connelly and Chazz Surratt as the depth options. That's reminiscent of last December, when Barr and Kendricks were hurt and the Vikings were destroyed on the ground by the Bears and Saints. Whoever is playing LB this week will be faced with the task of trying to help contain Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, an electrifying dual threat who put up five touchdowns on the Titans last Sunday.

Everson Griffen and Harrison Hand also weren't practicing on Thursday. Again, we'll learn more when the injury report comes out.

