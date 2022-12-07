Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson, Others Dealing With Illness

The first Vikings-Lions injury report of the week is a busy one for both teams.

Minnesota is dealing with an illness in its locker room, causing five players to miss Wednesday's walkthrough: Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson, Danielle Hunter, C.J. Ham, and Theo Jackson. That's three key defensive starters and two important special teams players, including Ham, the team's ST captain.

The Vikings were also without DL Jonathan Bullard, who has a biceps injury. Offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw (concussion) and Garrett Bradbury (back) were limited. Cameron Dantzler and Ty Chandler practiced in full, while Akayleb Evans and Ben Ellefson were placed on IR.

Hopefully this illness isn't something significant. It's only Wednesday, which gives the sick players time to recover ahead of this weekend's trip to Detroit.

The Lions had eight DNPs of their own, three related to illness. That includes four starters: LT Taylor Decker, C Frank Ragnow, S DeShon Elliott, and CB Jeff Okudah. RG Evan Brown and RB D'Andre Swift were limited.

Here's the complete injury report from Wednesday:

It'll be important to monitor the injury reports on Thursday and Friday. We should get a better sense during those days of whether or not any players dealing with illness are at risk of missing Sunday's game. Final game designations come out on Friday.

It goes without saying that being without Smith, Peterson, or Hunter would be a major loss for the Vikings. They're hoping to get Darrisaw back this week, which would be huge.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.