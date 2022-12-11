Vikings-Lions Predictions: Will Minnesota Clinch the NFC North in Detroit?

Kirk Cousins calls it a t-shirt and hat game.

Why? Because if the Vikings beat the Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, they'll don t-shirts and hats that read "2022 NFC North Champions." It's only Week 14, but the 10-2 Vikings already have a chance to clinch the division this weekend.

Cousins hasn't had a t-shirt and hat game since he won the NFC East with Washington in 2015. The Vikings haven't won the North since 2017, and only six players on the current roster — Harrison Smith, Adam Thielen, Eric Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, C.J. Ham, and Dalvin Cook — were on that team.

It won't be easy, though. The Lions have turned their season around, going 4-2 over their last six games with close losses to the Dolphins and Bills. Dan Campbell's team is playing well on both sides of the ball and needs a win in this game to stay in the hunt for a wild card spot. Detroit actually ranks above the Vikings in several advanced metrics, which is part of the reason why they're favored to win.

At 51.5, this game has the second-highest total of the week. These two teams rank 31st and 32nd in yards allowed per game, so expect plenty of offense at Ford Field.

Will the Vikings pull off the minor upset and clinch the North? Let's start with my prediction and then take a look at what various national analysts think will happen.

Will's pick: Vikings 33, Lions 30

2022 record: 9-3

Call me crazy, but I'm going to pick the team with ten wins to beat the team with five. The Lions are legitimately playing really well these days, so I understand them being favored at home. I just think the Vikings are still the better football team — and they'll be motivated to prove that. They should be able to move the ball without too much difficulty against the Lions after playing elite defenses in each of their last five games. T.J. Hockenson being on the Vikings' side of things is a real difference-maker because the Lions can't solely focus on taking away Justin Jefferson. It's the defensive side of the ball where Minnesota struggles, but they should be able to come up with a takeaway or two against Jared Goff. And when it comes down to the end — because it always does — the Vikings will be confident and ready to pull it out.

National predictions

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Lions 27, Vikings 24

As an inveterate Lions backer over the last month, it is a little concerning to see everyone else agree. Winners of four of the last five, Detroit has gone from underdog to favorite in this matchup since Sunday, despite having been a home 'dog to then-4-7 Jacksonville at publishing last week! All the sudden Lions love does make sense, though. The defense is playing with incredible energy, and that unit only needs to be average with coordinator Ben Johnson drawing up beautiful game plans for a Lions offense that is finally healthy. Jared Goff eats against zone defenses like the one the Vikings play.

Bleacher Report Staff: Vikings 31, Lions 28

Mike Florio, PFT: Vikings 30, Lions 27

Nothing gets a 10-2 team more focused and motivated than being a 2.5-point underdog against a team that started the year 1-6.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Lions 24, Vikings 20

It might look a little strange that the 5-7 Lions are favored over the 10-2 Vikings, but it makes sense given how well the Lions have been playing lately. They’ll win this one.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Lions 31, Vikings 28

This is actually a good game with both teams coming off impressive victories last week. The Vikings are a shoo-in to win the division, but the Lions are alive for a wild card spot. The Lions offense will present big problems for a Vikings defense that hasn't played that well. Lions win it behind Jared Goff.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Vikings 27, Lions 23

Just a wild guess, but the Vikings will … start fast, take a lead into halftime, go head-scratchingly cold in the third quarter, give up a ton of yards with an inconsistent to ineffective four-man rush and then find some way to be one score better in the fourth quarter.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Vikings 27, Lions 24

Just like the Vikings were disrespected against the Jets at home last week, there's bound to be buzz about them falling to the Lions after the first game at home was so nip-and-tuck. That also would play into the narrative of Detroit being a darling darkhorse in the NFC playoff race as a win would keep it alive to win the North ahead of Minnesota. But the Vikings also hear that noise and will realize they can control this game offensively and defensively with more key talent, experience and better coaching, Congrats to the Vikings clinching the division crown directly on the field.

Seth Walder, ESPN: Vikings 27, Lions 20

Eric Moody, ESPN: Vikings 30, Lions 27

What to watch for: Meaningful December football games are being played in the Motor City for the first time in years as the Lions continue to push for a playoff spot. The Lions have won three of their past four games, but the Vikings have lost only twice this season as they look to clinch the NFC North with a victory. Former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is returning to Detroit for the first time since being traded in November. Lions head coach Dan Campbell anticipates the atmosphere being "electric" at Ford Field on Sunday with so much on the line. — Eric Woodyard Bold prediction: The over/under will be surpassed before the start of the fourth quarter. The teams combined for 52 points in their Week 3 matchup, and that was only because they attempted five field goals (and missed four). Both offenses are playing better ahead of this rematch. The Vikings have scored at least 27 points in three of their past four games, and the Lions are averaging 32 points in their past four games. — Kevin Seifert Stat to know: Dalvin Cook is 73 rushing yards away from a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. Cook would be the first Viking with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Adrian Peterson (four from 2007 to '10).

