Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022

Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another.

Darrisaw is putting together elite game after elite game this season, proving that he's here to stay as one of the premier left tackles in the NFL. The 23-year-old is right there with Justin Jefferson and Za'Darius Smith in any conversation about the best players on the Vikings' roster, and he'll have a real chance to be an All-Pro if he keeps this up during the second half of the season.

"He’s had a great year," Kevin O'Connell said this week. "His consistency in pass pro is something we all see, he’s had some tough matchups and really answered the call each and every time. He’s done some things that maybe don’t jump out on tape sometimes, but really lending a hand here and there, going the extra mile from a standpoint of — he’s blocked his assignment and then he still is able to maybe clean up something else that happens in the pocket.

"His athleticism, his balance, his power, he’s got all the physical traits, but what I’ve really noticed about him is just what he does throughout the week to prepare, and then he’s got a level of calm during the game that is impressive to me for a younger player. But I think it’s his confidence coming through in a way where he knows, he expects each and every Sunday to be one of the better players on the field and he’s proven that every Sunday that I’ve been here."

Darrisaw, a DMV native, dominated again in his return home on Sunday against the Commanders. Even with a tough matchup against a top-tier edge rusher in Montez Sweat, Darrisaw played a fantastic game. He gave up just one pressure for the third consecutive week. Sweat played well too, but most of his success came on stunts against Vikings left guard Ezra Cleveland.

Over the past six games, Darrisaw has allowed a total of five pressures, per PFF. He hasn't given up a sack all year, and he's been incredible as a run blocker. Darrisaw — Rick Spielman's final first-round pick during his Vikings tenure — is the total package. With an 89.1 grade this season, he's PFF's No. 2 tackle (behind the Giants' Andrew Thomas) and its No. 3 offensive lineman of any kind (behind Thomas and Browns guard Joel Bitonio).

"He’s been tremendous," Kirk Cousins said. "I think the fact he’s only a second-year player is incredible, considering how confident and comfortable he is in his role. He has a very difficult job going against great pass rushers every week. He’s just himself. He was able to go back home essentially (last week) and play in front of a lot of home family members and friends, and had another great game. I’m so grateful.

"When you lose a (player like) Riley Reiff, you’re like, 'Man, how do we replace that?' The fact that we were able to get Christian Darrisaw I think is a big deal. When you find great players who can replace great players that quickly, it really helps your team not skip a beat and keep finding ways to be effective."

Darrisaw's physical tools were evident when the Vikings drafted him, even if he didn't test at the 2021 combine while recovering from a groin injury. He's 6'5", 315 pounds with long arms and an incredible combination of lateral movement skills and power. The difference between his rookie season and this year is that he's taken another step with his technique and consistency. In pass protection, he's able to use his anchor and strong hands to stop edge rushers in their tracks and react to all kinds of rush moves.

In the running game, he has the quickness to get where he needs to be and the strength to move defenders out of gaps. Seemingly every week, there's at least one highlight on film of Darrisaw pancaking a defensive player or sending them flying.

"If you stand around while that play going on, you better watch out," Dalvin Cook said. "He's dumping you off. He been playing good, man. When you don't hear from your left tackle, you know he's doing something good. We barely hear from Christian during the game. I be having to check on him, like 'Big dog, you good?' He just give me the look, like 'I'm good.' That's just how he is, man, his demeanor and the way he carries himself trends over to the field and how he plays. He been having some big time rushers each and every week, and I think he handles them just how he handles them, cool, calm, and collected. That's just how he is.

"We're glad to have him. Second-year player, he's still growing, so looking (forward to) the years to come with him."

At 23 years old, Darrisaw is a foundational piece for the Vikings to build around. He'll presumably be a part of their offensive core — along with players like Jefferson, Brian O'Neill, and T.J. Hockenson — for years to come.

Whenever you watch the Vikings play this year, keep an eye on No. 71, because a highlight could be coming at any moment. He's taken the leap to stardom in year two and has a chance to be a first-team All-Pro if he continues playing like this.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.