Vikings News: Kevin O'Connell, Harrison Smith, Practice Squad Elevations

Let's go through a roundup of Vikings news ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.

O'Connell's family grows

Kevin O'Connell's wife Leah gave birth to the couple's fourth child, a baby girl, on Friday night, the team announced. Mom and baby are both doing great.

O'Connell slept at the hospital that night, returned to work on Saturday, and made the trip to Washington with the team, as scheduled.

The O'Connells, who met at San Diego State, have three older children between ages 3 and 8.

Smith fined

Vikings safety Harrison Smith was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness on a hit against Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins in last Sunday's game. Oddly enough, the hit didn't draw a flag at the time, but that's not a requisite for a fine. This isn't the first time Smith has been fined over the years.

Nailor ruled out, two elevated from PS

The Vikings announced that WR Jalen Nailor, who plays on special teams, was downgraded to out for Sunday's game with an illness.

Two players were elevated from the practice squad: WR Dan Chisena and TE Nick Muse. Chisena will replace Nailor on special teams, likely playing as a punt gunner, and Muse will be the No. 3 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt.

Both Chisena and Muse get a nice boost in their paycheck for the week by being on the active roster.

