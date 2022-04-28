Vikings NFL Draft Rumors: Interest in Receivers, Cowboys Inquiring About Trading Up to 12

Here are couple last-minute draft rumors from Darren Wolfson ahead of the first round.

It's almost draft time, but the NFL rumor mill never stops. Here are a couple last-minute Vikings notes from KSTP insider Darren Wolfson ahead of the start of the first round.

Cowboys have inquired about trading up to 12

The Dallas Cowboys, who hold the 24th pick, have inquired about trading with the Vikings to move up to 12, according to Wolfson.

It would not be surprising to see the Vikings end up trading down from 12, particularly if a group of top defensive prospects (Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Derek Stingley Jr., Sauce Gardner, and Kyle Hamilton) are all off the board.

Moving down from 12 to 24 would be an even further move back than the one the Vikings made last year from 14 to 23. But if they aren't enamored with any of the players on the board at 12, they could still land a talented player at 24 while picking up significant additional draft capital.

Dallas's second-round pick (No. 56) and fourth-round pick (No. 129) would be enough to move from 24 to 12, according to the Rich Hill draft pick trade value chart. But the Vikings could try to get even more — potentially 56 and Dallas's third (No. 88). 2023 draft picks could also be involved in any trades that happen tonight.

The Cowboys are undoubtedly also talking to plenty of other teams about trading up, while the Vikings are undoubtedly talking to plenty of teams about moving either up or down.

Vikings interested in top receivers?

The Vikings "tried to get WR Jameson Williams in for a visit, [but the] schedule didn’t work out," Wolfson tweeted. "Definite fans here of him and WR Garrett Wilson, even if defense is more likely this evening."

Williams, the speedster from Alabama who is coming off an ACL injury, might be the first receiver off the board, but there's also a good chance he's available at 12. Wilson, a well-rounder wideout who had a huge season for Ohio State last year, is another strong candidate to be the first receiver drafted, as is USC's Drake London.

I remain skeptical that the Vikings will take a receiver in the first round, but it could make sense from a best-player-available approach if all of the top defensive players are off the board at 12.

Pairing a top receiver prospect with Justin Jefferson long-term could be very appealing for head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Thanks for reading.