Remembering the Vikings' Two International Series Victories in London

The NFL announced on Monday that it has cancelled all International Series games for 2020 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There were four games scheduled in London and one in Mexico City.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK,” said NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Christopher Halpin in the league's press release. “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season."

The Vikings were not going to be participating in any of these games in the upcoming season, but in light of the news, let's take a trip down memory lane and remember Minnesota's two recent appearances in the NFL International Series.

Vikings 34, Steelers 27 (Week 4, 2013; Wembley Stadium)

The Vikings entered the 2013 season with plenty of optimism after winning ten games and reaching the playoffs the year before. Adrian Peterson was the reigning NFL MVP who had nearly broken the single-season record for rushing yards, and the team was hopeful that quarterback Christian Ponder could improve in his third season.

That optimism was quickly washed away as Ponder struggled mightily to open the season, with the Vikings dropping their first three games because of his struggles and an abysmal defense. The team headed overseas for a regular season game for the first time in franchise history in Week 4, desperately needing their first victory of the year.

Ponder had injured his ribs in the previous week's loss, so veteran Matt Cassel was called upon for his first start as a member of the Vikings. More than 83,000 people were in attendance at Wembley to witness a battle of winless teams. A pair of big plays – a 70-yard touchdown pass from Cassel to Greg Jennings and a 60-yard touchdown run by Peterson – propelled Minnesota to a 20-10 halftime lead. Jennings and Peterson each scored again in the second half as the Vikings held on for a 34-27 victory.

Cassel finished with 248 passing yards (216 of those going to Jennings and Jerome Simpson), two touchdowns and no interceptions. Peterson ran for 140 yards and two scores. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 383 yards for the Steelers, but it wasn't enough.

The Vikings would lose their next four games, posting a 1-7 record in the first half. They improved down the stretch to finish 5-10-1, but Leslie Frazier was still fired at the end of the year. Two weeks later, the Mike Zimmer era was underway.

Vikings 33, Browns 16 (Week 8, 2017; Twickenham Stadium)

Four years after making their International Series debut, the Vikings traveled back across the pond for another game in London. They were off to an impressive 5-2 start to the season despite losing starting quarterback Sam Bradford to an injury; backup Case Keenum had stepped in and stabilized things for a team loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. The only thing standing between the Vikings and a 6-2 record heading into their bye week was the 0-7 Cleveland Browns.

The Browns actually got out to a 6-0 lead and were ahead at halftime and deep into the third quarter. However, the Vikings' superior talent eventually won out. A Jerick McKinnon touchdown run and two-point conversion put them ahead 23-16 late in the third, and they didn't look back. Kyle Rudolph caught a touchdown pass to give the Vikings a cushion in the fourth quarter, and they wound up closing the game on an 18-0 run to secure the win.

Keenum threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, McKinnon totaled 122 yards from scrimmage and a score, and Adam Thielen caught five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Browns quarterback Deshone Kizer had a rough outing for a team that would go on to finish 0-16.

The 2017 Vikings, of course, would finish 13-3, defeat the Saints with the Minneapolis Miracle, and have their hearts ripped out in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.

If the cycle of playing in London every four years were to continue, the Vikings could be headed back in 2021, though this year's cancellations could affect that schedule.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.