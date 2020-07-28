InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Vikings Nose Tackle Michael Pierce Opts Out of 2020 Season

Will Ragatz

Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce is opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to respiratory issues. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report.

This is not a voluntary opt-out for Pierce, the former Baltimore Raven who was signed by the Vikings in free agency this offseason. He has "really bad asthma" and other respiratory concerns that place him in the high-risk category, according to multiple reports.

Pierce flew up to Minnesota from his home state of Alabama yesterday and has spoken with Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer over the phone. "They understand," Pierce told Chris Tomasson. "If I caught [COVID-19], I probably would be in some real trouble.''

Pierce requires an inhaler for his asthma and has also had pneumonia in recent years. He told Tomasson he's hoping there will be a vaccine so he can "get back out there in the spring."

This had to be a difficult decision for Pierce, but it's the right one. Despite all of the protocols and safety measures put in place by the NFL and the Vikings, there's no way to guarantee that players or other employees won't get the coronavirus. With Pierce's health concerns, that's not a risk worth taking.

Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal ($18 million guaranteed) with the Vikings in March after four years in Baltimore. The big defensive tackle was an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. He was one of the league's best nose tackles in 2017 and 2018 and was set to replace Linval Joseph in Minnesota's starting lineup this season.

Pierce had a $5 million cap hit in 2020, but he will still get $350,000 for not playing while being in the high-risk category. "It's not about the money," he told Tomasson.

The Vikings will now likely turn to Shamar Stephen, Armon Watts, or Jaleel Johnson at nose tackle, perhaps with a rotation. They could also potentially use their additional cap space to go sign a free agent.

Pierce is one of a couple dozen NFL players to opt out of the 2020 season recently, with more likely to follow.

Check out all of our Vikings 2020 season preview content right here.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Vikings Have Made the NFL Top 100 Players Ranking So Far

The NFL Top 100 on NFL Network is a yearly ranking voted on by the league's players.

Will Ragatz

Four Vikings Rookies, Including Justin Jefferson, Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

This is a precautionary move based on potential exposure for four Vikings rookies.

Will Ragatz

The Packers Have Interest in Former Vikings DE Everson Griffen

Mike Zimmer wants Griffen back in Minnesota, but could the veteran head to his former rival?

Will Ragatz

Vikings Infection Control Officer Eric Sugarman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sugarman is the Vikings' longtime athletic trainer. Other members of his family also tested positive.

Will Ragatz

Dalvin Cook to Report to Camp Next Week, Per Mike Zimmer

The Vikings running back will end his holdout and attend training camp.

Will Ragatz

50 Days Until Vikings Football: Eric Wilson is a Fantastic No. 3 Linebacker

The Vikings retained their third linebacker this offseason, and he'll play an important role in 2020.

Will Ragatz

51 Days Until Vikings Football: Don't Forget About Hercules Mata'afa

Can the former Washington State star break out in year three for the Vikings?

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Predicting the Vikings' Seven Pre-Training Camp "Coronavirus Cuts"

The Vikings have to trim their roster down from 87 to 80 prior to training camp.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Sign Jeff Gladney, Get All 15 Draft Picks Under Contract

Rookies reported on Thursday, and the Vikings finalized signing their full 2020 draft class.

Will Ragatz

52 Days Until Vikings Football: Previewing Eddie Yarbrough's 2020 Season

The former Wyoming and Bills pass rusher will look to stick around in Minnesota.

Will Ragatz