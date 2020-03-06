Vikings Notes: Sirles and Boone Make Announcements, Cook Aiming for 2,000

As the offseason rages on, let's get caught up on a few minor things from the past week in Vikings world.

Sirles announces retirement

Former Vikings offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles took to Twitter this week to announce that he is retiring from football at age 28, citing two ankle surgeries last year.

Sirles went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2014, and began his NFL career with the Chargers. In September 2015, the Vikings traded a sixth-round pick to acquire Sirles. He spent that year on the practice squad, but made the active roster a year later. Sirles played in 14 games in 2016, making ten starts. He played both left guard and right tackle as needed. Sirles also appeared in 14 games in 2017, starting four of them.

Boone announces comeback attempt

Another former Vikings offensive lineman isn't entering retirement, but planning to come out of it. Alex Boone, who spent nine years in the NFL but hasn't played since 2017, recently made it known that he would like to attempt a comeback. Boone played for the Vikings in 2016 and is now a contributor to SKOR North, which is where he made the announcement.

After two years away from the NFL, the 32-year-old guard is now working back into NFL shape with hopes of being signed. He drew interest from teams at the NFL Combine last week, opening the door to a possible return. Boone last played in 2017 for the Arizona Cardinals, starting 13 games after being released by the Vikings. “Now that there’s mutual interest…I absolutely need to go back and try to do this,” Boone said on Purple Daily on Tuesday.

Cook aiming for 2,000 yards

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was interviewed by TMZ recently, and he said he's aiming for 2,000 total yards in 2020. Cook was on pace to cruise past that number after ten games last season, but injuries limited him down the stretch. Still, he wound up with 1,654 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 14 regular season games. When asked about his contract situation, Cook said "business gon' take care of business." You can watch the whole clip here.

