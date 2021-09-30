Vikings OC Klint Kubiak: Even With Christian Darrisaw Back, Rashod Hill is "Our Guy" at LT

Kubiak explained that it's going to take time for Darrisaw to get up to speed after barely practicing so far this year.

Vikings first-round pick Christian Darrisaw is a full participant in practice this week, marking the first time the rookie has had that designation all year. After dealing with a nagging groin injury all offseason — one that required a second procedure when the recovery wasn't going as hoped — Darrisaw is now in the process of getting up to speed and trying to earn his way onto the field.

However, just because he's no longer limited in practice doesn't mean you should expect to see him out there this Sunday against the Browns — or the week after that.

"Rashod [Hill] is our guy," offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said on Thursday. "Good to have Christian back in practice, he’s getting better. He’s only had a few days, so we have to build him up and do it the right way. Really pleased with his progression."

Asked whether Darrisaw will be the starter once the coaches think he's ready, Kubiak said that bridge will be crossed when they get there.

“I think that’s a discussion for down the line," he said. "Right now is about focusing on today, coach [Phil] Rauscher is getting Rashod ready and, in spurts, giving [Darrisaw] his repetitions. Not just trying to throw it at him all at once. He had zero practice, so he’s got a lot of catching up to do. He’s doing a heck of a job with everything he can control."

Two things can be true here. Darrisaw clearly has more physical upside and talent than a career backup like Hill, who has been the weak link on the offensive line so far. Hill ranks 62nd in PFF grade out of 64 tackles with at least 100 snaps played this year, and leads the Vikings in pressures allowed (eight) and penalties (four). Darrisaw was a stud at Virginia Tech and was drafted No. 23 overall for a reason.

At the same time, rushing Darrisaw out there before he's completely ready doesn't make sense, especially not this week against elite Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Hill had his best game of the season against the Seahawks and hasn't been a complete liability since Week 1. As long as Hill is performing at an adequate level, the Vikings are going to make sure Darrisaw takes all the time he needs to shake off the rust, get to 100 percent healthy, and get fully prepared to hit the ground running when he makes his NFL debut.

Theoretically, that could come as soon as Week 5 against the Lions. But I think an ideal target date for Darrisaw taking over at left tackle is in Week 8, following the Vikings' bye week. That gives him another full month to practice, learn, and get ready to go.

If Hill turns it on and starts playing excellent football, maybe he keeps the job all year. But given his track record, that would be very surprising. I expect to see Darrisaw at LT this — it's just a question of when that'll happen.

