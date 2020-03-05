Vikings' Odds to Win Conference, Division in 2020 Have Been Set

As they look to improve on their 10-6 record and playoff victory in 2019, there are a wide range of potential outcomes for the Vikings next season. There is so much uncertainty surrounding the roster given the upcoming free agency period and NFL draft, plus the potential for extensions for key players.

That doesn't stop the oddsmakers in Vegas from, well, making odds. BetOnline recently posted its opening futures odds for both conferences and all eight divisions in the NFL.

The Vikings come in second among NFC North teams with 7/4 or +175 odds to win the division. The Packers lead, though not by much, with 7/5 or +140 odds to take home the North crown. The Bears are third at 7/2 or +350, and the Lions are a distant fourth at 8/1 or +800 odds.

The Packers advanced to the NFC Championship game last year, falling to the 49ers by a score of 37-20. With Aaron Rodgers still their quarterback and a number of talented young players, it makes sense that the Packers are favored to win the division for a second straight year under Matt LaFleur.

The Bears are looking for a bounce-back year in 2020 after going 8-8 last season. Will Mitch Trubisky remain their starting quarterback after struggling thus far in his career? The Chicago defense remains outstanding. The Lions will look to climb out of the cellar, and having the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft should help.

In the NFC as a whole, the Vikings come in just eighth in their odds to make the Super Bowl, at 15/1 or +1500. They trail, in order, the Saints, 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Packers, Seahawks, and Rams. Notably, neither the Cowboys nor Rams made the playoffs last year.