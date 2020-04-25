Vikings Select Offensive Tackle Ezra Cleveland in Second Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have selected Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland with the 58th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Cleveland is the Vikings' third pick in the top 60, joining LSU receiver Justin Jefferson and TCU corner Jeff Gladney, the team's pair of first round picks from Thursday night.

GM Rick Spielman indicated that the Vikings were looking to be aggressive on Day 2, so it may have surprised some that they didn't move up in the second round. But with the board falling the way it did, Spielman was content to stay put and wind up with a borderline first-round talent in Cleveland.

This is a pick that will make Gary Kubiak and Rick Dennison happy. Cleveland is a ridiculously athletic developmental tackle prospect who is a perfect fit for the Vikings' zone-blocking scheme. He needs plenty of coaching on his technique, but his ceiling is very high. With Cleveland and Brian O'Neill, the Vikings have one of the most athletic, mobile duo of young tackles in the NFL.

This is where Cleveland's combine numbers rank among offensive linemen, historically:

The Vikings don't pick again until 89th overall, so it would not be surprising at all to see them move up before then.

This pick likely indicates that the Vikings won't trade for Trent Williams, though anything could still happen.

Here's the updated list of drafted players and remaining selections for the Vikings.

Thursday, April 23rd

Round 1, Pick 22 (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Round 1, Pick 31 (via SF): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Friday, April 24th

Round 2, Pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 3, Pick 105 (compensatory)

Saturday, April 25th

Round 4, Pick 132

Round 5, Pick 155 (via BUF)

Round 6, Pick 201 (via BUF)

Round 7, Pick 219

Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

We'll have complete coverage of the Vikings' draft all weekend long.

