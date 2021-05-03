Vikings Officially Decline to Pick Up Mike Hughes' Fifth-Year Option

The No. 30 overall pick out of UCF in the 2018 draft has had his NFL career plagued by ACL and neck injuries.

In a procedural move that had been expected for quite some time, the Vikings officially announced that they won't be picking up the fifth-year option for 2018 first-round pick Mike Hughes.

This move has less to do with what Hughes has shown on the field in his first three seasons and more to do with recurring injury woes that have plagued his ability to stay on the field. Due to an ACL tear and multiple neck injuries, the cornerback and return man out of UCF has played in just 24 of a possible 48 regular season games since he was drafted.

It's been an unfortunate situation for everyone involved. Although there's certainly a chance Hughes stays healthy going forward and carves out a long career in the NFL, it was a no-brainer for the Vikings to decline the fifth-year option, which would've locked him in for 2022 at a salary of roughly $9.7 million.

Coming off a 13-3 2017 season that ended in the NFC title game, the Vikings selected Hughes 30th overall. In his first regular season game, he returned a Jimmy Garoppolo pass 28 yards for a touchdown. The following week, Hughes had a 46-yard kickoff return, and he added eight tackles and a forced fumble in Week 4. Sadly, his promising rookie season came to an early end with a torn ACL in Week 6.

Hughes had his healthiest season in 2019, playing in 14 games after missing the two weeks while he finished up his ACL recovery. He finished the year with nine passes defended, two forced fumbles, and an interception while allowing a completion percentage of 63 on passes in his coverage (per PFF). But Hughes was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury, causing him to miss the Vikings' two playoff games.

He played in just four games in 2020 before neck issues put him back on IR.

If Hughes can stay healthy and make the team, he could contribute as a depth corner and punt returner in the final year of his rookie contract. Jeff Gladney's legal issues open an opportunity for Hughes to potentially start the season as Minnesota's CB4 behind Cameron Dantzler, Patrick Peterson, and Mackensie Alexander. He and Chad Beebe are the only players on the team with notable punt return experience.

Hughes is one of just ten first-rounders from the 2018 draft to not have his fifth-year option picked up.

