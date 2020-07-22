InsideTheVikings
Vikings Owners Have Emerged As "Serious Candidate" to Buy Timberwolves

Will Ragatz

The Wilf family – Zygi, Mark, and Leonard Wilf, owners of the Minnesota Vikings – have emerged as a serious candidate to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sportico's Scott Soshnick reported that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is looking to sell the team, and had retained The Raine Group to facilitate the deal.

"There are several parties who have bid on the team, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. A deal could be completed within a month, one of the people said."

Another thing adding intrigue to this story is that Kevin Garnett – along with a group of investors – is among those interested in buying the team. Garnett, who is the best player in franchise history, confirmed his interest with posts on Instagram and Twitter.

Taylor has owned the Timberwolves since 1994, when he purchased the franchise for $88 million. Forbes currently values the team at $1.38 billion, and Taylor reportedly is seeking at least $1.2 billion in a sale.

Taylor and Garnett had a falling-out in 2015 over a miscommunication. Garnett thought that he would take over ownership of the team following his retirement, perhaps having been told as much by former head coach and executive Flip Saunders. Saunders died that year, Taylor retained ownership, and Garnett hasn't been on speaking terms with Taylor since. That's seen as the main reason why the franchise's greatest player hasn't had his jersey retired in Minnesota to date.

The Wilfs, who also own a minority stake in MLS franchise Nashville SC, have owned the Vikings since 2005. They helped the Vikings move from the Metrodome into U.S. Bank Stadium and also got a new training facility built during the 2010s.

This would be a very interesting development. Stay tuned for any future updates.

