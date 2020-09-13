Vikings vs. Packers Inactives Include Chad Beebe, Raven Greene

We're less than 90 minutes away from the Vikings and Packers kicking off their seasons at U.S. Bank Stadium, and that means inactive lists have been announced. As a reminder, teams can have up to 55 players on the active roster on gameday but only 48 can dress and actually be active.

Vikings

WR Chad Beebe

CB Harrison Hand

LB Ryan Connelly

T Ezra Cleveland

DT James Lynch

DE D.J. Wonnum

The only mild surprise here is Beebe, the third-year receiver who somewhat unexpectedly made the 53-man roster over camp standout Alexander Hollins. Connelly was picked up on waivers last weekend and has only had a couple practices with the Vikings, so that one makes sense. The other four are rookies, all of whom are somewhat buried on the depth chart at the moment. That includes second-rounder Ezra Cleveland, who is notably listed as a tackle and not a guard.

Packers

DL Montravius Adams

S Raven Greene

QB Jordan Love

CB Parry Nickerson

LB Randy Ramsey

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

G/T Billy Turner

The main takeaway here is that Greene, who was questionable, won't play. Adams and Turner are also out after being listed as doubtful. That leaves the Packers a bit thin at a few spots and makes it likely that Rick Wagner – acquired from the Lions this offseason – will start at right tackle. Love was the team's first round pick this year but isn't yet Aaron Rodgers' backup. That would be Tim Boyle.

