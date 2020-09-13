SI.com
Inside The Vikings
HomeNewsGame DaySkol Section+
Search

Vikings vs. Packers Inactives Include Chad Beebe, Raven Greene

Will Ragatz

We're less than 90 minutes away from the Vikings and Packers kicking off their seasons at U.S. Bank Stadium, and that means inactive lists have been announced. As a reminder, teams can have up to 55 players on the active roster on gameday but only 48 can dress and actually be active.

Vikings

  • WR Chad Beebe
  • CB Harrison Hand
  • LB Ryan Connelly
  • T Ezra Cleveland
  • DT James Lynch
  • DE D.J. Wonnum

The only mild surprise here is Beebe, the third-year receiver who somewhat unexpectedly made the 53-man roster over camp standout Alexander Hollins. Connelly was picked up on waivers last weekend and has only had a couple practices with the Vikings, so that one makes sense. The other four are rookies, all of whom are somewhat buried on the depth chart at the moment. That includes second-rounder Ezra Cleveland, who is notably listed as a tackle and not a guard.

Packers

  • DL Montravius Adams
  • S Raven Greene
  • QB Jordan Love
  • CB Parry Nickerson
  • LB Randy Ramsey
  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown
  • G/T Billy Turner

The main takeaway here is that Greene, who was questionable, won't play. Adams and Turner are also out after being listed as doubtful. That leaves the Packers a bit thin at a few spots and makes it likely that Rick Wagner – acquired from the Lions this offseason – will start at right tackle. Love was the team's first round pick this year but isn't yet Aaron Rodgers' backup. That would be Tim Boyle.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING INSIDE THE VIKINGS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings vs. Packers Live Score Updates, Discussion

Follow along here for the Vikings and Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1.

Will Ragatz

by

Skol Squad

The Vikings' Dalvin Cook Extension is Exciting But Risky

If Cook gets injured again or sees his production falter, the Vikings might end up regretting this deal.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

It's Kirk Cousins and the Vikings against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Will Ragatz

Vikings vs. Packers Predictions: Entering the Unknown

Who will emerge from a long offseason and leave U.S. Bank Stadium 1-0? We're about to find out.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Sign Nate Meadors to Active Roster, Call Up Hardy Nickerson Jr.

The Vikings finally have a backup safety on the active roster.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Restructure Eric Kendricks' Deal to Make Room For Dalvin Cook Contract

This isn't a pay cut, the Vikings are just converting some base salary into signing bonus for Kendricks.

Will Ragatz

Vikings, Dalvin Cook Agree to Five-Year, $63 Million Contract Extension

The Vikings and their star running back finally worked out a new deal just ahead of the start of the season.

Will Ragatz

Alexander Mattison Criticizes Fans Who Booed Moment of Unity Before Chiefs-Texans Game

The Vikings running back wrote an impassioned Twitter thread criticizing the boos from Thursday's NFL opener.

Will Ragatz

Vikings vs. Packers Injury Report: No Vikings Listed, Raven Greene Questionable

The Packers could potentially be without a couple impact players on Sunday, but no one too important.

Will Ragatz

Ranking Every Vikings Position Group Heading Into the 2020 Season

Every position group on the Vikings' 53-man roster, ranked from strongest to weakest.

Will Ragatz