Vikings-Packers Inactives: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins Out for Green Bay

The Packers will officially be without three offensive starters for Sunday's regular season opener against the Vikings: left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins, and wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Starting in their place will be Yosh Nijman on the left side and Royce Newman on the right side. Newman, the usual right guard, will be replaced by Jake Hanson at RG.

With no Lazard, the Packers' top four wide receivers will be veterans Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Aaron Jones could end up being Aaron Rodgers' two most-targeted players.

It was reported earlier in the day that the Packers wouldn't have Bakhtiari, Jenkins, or Lazard, causing the Vegas line to move from Packers -1.5 to Vikings -2.

The Vikings will be without rookie safety Lewis Cine, who aggravated a knee injury in practice this week. It's not believed to be a serious injury. Cine is behind Cam Bynum on the depth chart at safety anyways. Josh Metellus will be the Vikings' primary backup to Harrison Smith and Bynum, and Myles Dorn was elevated from the practice squad for depth and special teams purposes.

Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, listed as questionable with a biceps injury, is active and should play a sizable role.

Here's the full list of inactives for both teams.

Vikings:

S Lewis Cine

RB Ty Chandler

OLB Luiji Vilain

G/C Chris Reed

T Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

Packers:

LT David Bakhtiari

RT Elgton Jenkins

WR Allen Lazard

WR Samori Toure

DL Jonathan Ford

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

S Tariq Carpenter

