Vikings-Packers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 17

Follow along as the Vikings take on the Packers in a huge NFC North clash at Lambeau Field.

This is a big one.

The 12-3 Vikings are in Green Bay to take on the 7-8 Packers in a game with major playoff implications for both teams. Minnesota is looking to sweep its biggest rival, maintain its hold on the No. 2 seed, and stay alive in its pursuit of the No. 1 seed (the Eagles losing to the Saints earlier on Sunday was a necessary step in that process). The Packers are fighting to sneak into the playoffs, which will be much more difficult if they don't win today.

This should be fun. It's a full house at Lambeau Field, with plenty of purple and white mixed in among the green and gold. The Vikings have won three games in a row against the Packers in which Kirk Cousins has been available, but they haven't beaten Aaron Rodgers twice in one season since 2009 — when Brett Favre was Minnesota's quarterback.

When the Vikings have the ball, all eyes will be on Justin Jefferson, who is 209 yards away from Calvin Johnson's all-time single-season receiving record. Jefferson put up 184 yards and two touchdowns on the Packers in Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium, a performance that Green Bay CB Jaire Alexander called a "fluke" this week.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game, and follow me on Twitter for additional updates, highlights, and commentary from inside the stadium.

First quarter

Packers 14, Vikings 3

5:17 — A lot is happening. The Packers got stopped on fourth down, but then the Vikings went for it on fourth down and Kirk Cousins threw a deflected 75-yard pick six. The Packers are rolling with two big non-offensive plays. Brian O'Neill got hurt on the return, which matters even more than the play.

Packers 7, Vikings 3

10:25 — What a wild start to this game. Special teams are ruling the day. Green Bay's Keisean Nixon just returned a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers the lead back. This is already madness.

Vikings 3, Packers 0

10:38 — The Vikings had first and goal at the 1 and had to settle for a field goal. A brutal start for their offense, which has 5 yards on 6 plays so far.

11:58 — Josh Metellus just blocked another punt. Seriously. For the second week in a row, No. 44 burst through the middle and got his hand on the ball.