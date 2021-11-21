Vikings Win Instant Classic Over Packers, 34-31, Behind Another Justin Jefferson Explosion

The Vikings have played dramatic, thrilling, teeth-clenching football games all season long, but that one was on another level. The twists and turns, particularly late in the fourth quarter, were straight out of a movie. There were huge plays, big penalties, overturned interceptions, sudden changes of momentum, and everything in between. It would've been a wildly entertaining game against anyone, but the fact that the opponent on this afternoon was the Green Bay Packers just sent it over the top.

In the end, the Vikings — who have wound up on the wrong side of games like that plenty of times already this season — came out on top. Greg Joseph stepped up and drilled a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings (5-5) a 34-31 victory over the Packers (8-3) in what can only be described as an instant classic. As Joseph's kick went through the uprights, a sense of relief and jubilation washed over every Vikings player, coach, staff member, and fan inside a packed U.S. Bank Stadium, sending them into celebration and sending everyone in green and yellow home ruing their missed opportunities.

The biggest takeaway from that game is this: when the Vikings' offense is playing like it did today, they're capable of beating any team in the entire NFL. Kirk Cousins threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns, the majority of that going to 22-year-old superstar Justin Jefferson, whose legend continues to grow with a signature performance that managed to top anything he's done before in a historic start to his career. One week after heating up with a nine-catch, 143-yard outing in Los Angeles to help the Vikings beat the Chargers, Jefferson caught eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in a breathtaking outing.

The Packers were one of the only teams to hold Jefferson in check during his record-setting rookie year. He had just five catches for 52 yards in two games against Green Bay in 2020, one of them coming in the first game of the season before he became a full-time starter. But Jefferson is too good to be held down by any team for long, and he announced his arrival to one of the league's greatest rivalries on Sunday in grand fashion. Jefferson had gains of 43 and 56 yards in the first quarter, drew a 37-yard pass interference penalty in the second, and caught two touchdowns in the second half. He put his entire elite skillset on display and the Vikings needed every ounce of it in this victory.

They were outshined by Jefferson, but the Vikings' other offensive stars also showed up in big moments. Dalvin Cook wound up with a workmanlike 115 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 25 touches, heating up in the second half. Adam Thielen caught eight passes for 82 yards and a team-leading eighth touchdown. Both Cook and Thielen made big plays on the final drive that set up Joseph's game-winner. With Cousins distributing the ball to those three players and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak putting them in positions to succeed, the Vikings have the talent to put up points against anyone, as long as the offensive line can hold up. Jefferson and Thielen came through again and again on third down in particular, as the Vikings went 9 for 13 on that critical down in this game.

The aggressive mentality that allowed the Vikings to close out the Chargers last week continued for a second straight game. Cousins had a season-high 11-yard average depth of target, pushing the ball downfield to Jefferson and Thielen all afternoon long. When the Vikings are doing that, it only opens up more space for Cook to get going as games progress. That has to continue to be the formula going forward.

In a strange twist, a bunch of breaks went the Vikings' way. Longtime Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed a short field goal in the first half. Dede Westbrook muffed a punt but had it bounce right back into his hands. The Packers committed eight penalties to the Vikings' three, and a number of them were costly, including a roughing the passer foul that negated a Cousins interception in the red zone. The most obvious and fortunate example was when Cousins appeared to throw another pick late in the game with the score tied at 31, but the play being overturned on review when Packers safety Darnell Savage couldn't complete the catch through hitting the ground.

All of those things needed to go the Vikings' way, and at least on this day, they did. That's not to say the Vikings didn't deserve to win this game, but you typically don't expect to get a victory on a day where Aaron Rodgers throws for 385 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover.

The Vikings will have plenty to review on the defensive side of the ball. They got off to a great start on that side of the ball, which helped them take a 23-10 lead early in the third quarter. But they were completely unable to stop Rodgers after that point. That included allowing a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play after the Vikings had taken a 31-24 lead.

Still, all that matters is the Vikings emerged victorious. With the Panthers and Saints losing on Sunday, the Vikings are now in the No. 6 spot in the NFC playoff picture and have all of their goals in front of them with seven games to play.

Whew. That was fun.

The Vikings take on the 49ers next Sunday in the Bay Area in a battle of 5-5 teams that will be huge for playoff positioning.

