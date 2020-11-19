Vikings Place Fullback C.J. Ham on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Vikings have placed Pro Bowl fullback C.J. Ham on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday. With this move coming late in the week, it seems unlikely that Ham will be able to be activated in time for Sunday's game against the Cowboys – although it's theoretically possible.

A couple weeks ago, cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on the COVID list on a Wednesday and was activated on that Saturday, three days later. If Ham is merely a close contact and can follow that same path with negative tests, he could potentially be activated Sunday morning and play against Dallas without practicing at all during the week.

If Ham can't clear the protocols in time, the Vikings would be without a key offensive player for another virtual must-win game (they're all basically must-win games when you start 1-5). Ham is a key part of paving the way for Dalvin Cook in the running game and had 23 offensive touches last year. The Vikings rely on the fullback position more than the vast majority of the NFL does; only the 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk has played more snaps this year than Ham among FBs.

The Vikings' backup fullback is undrafted rookie Jake Bargas, who has spent the entire season on the practice squad. Bargas is a converted tight end from North Carolina who impressed the coaches enough in training camp and practices throughout the year to stick around. He would be a candidate to be activated from the PS for Sunday's game if Ham can't go.

Gary Kubiak could also experiment with using his trio of tight ends – Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr. (who appears to be on track to return from a groin injury this week) and Tyler Conklin – at fullback instead of giving Bargas the same workload Ham typically has. Rudolph and Smith have each lined up in the backfield a couple times this season and have the blocking abilities to fill in there.

Ham missed some practice time last week as well for non-football reasons, but played against the Bears.

