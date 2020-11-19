SI.com
Inside The Vikings
HomeGame DayNewsSkol Section+
Search

Vikings Place Fullback C.J. Ham on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have placed Pro Bowl fullback C.J. Ham on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday. With this move coming late in the week, it seems unlikely that Ham will be able to be activated in time for Sunday's game against the Cowboys – although it's theoretically possible.

A couple weeks ago, cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on the COVID list on a Wednesday and was activated on that Saturday, three days later. If Ham is merely a close contact and can follow that same path with negative tests, he could potentially be activated Sunday morning and play against Dallas without practicing at all during the week.

If Ham can't clear the protocols in time, the Vikings would be without a key offensive player for another virtual must-win game (they're all basically must-win games when you start 1-5). Ham is a key part of paving the way for Dalvin Cook in the running game and had 23 offensive touches last year. The Vikings rely on the fullback position more than the vast majority of the NFL does; only the 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk has played more snaps this year than Ham among FBs.

The Vikings' backup fullback is undrafted rookie Jake Bargas, who has spent the entire season on the practice squad. Bargas is a converted tight end from North Carolina who impressed the coaches enough in training camp and practices throughout the year to stick around. He would be a candidate to be activated from the PS for Sunday's game if Ham can't go.

Gary Kubiak could also experiment with using his trio of tight ends – Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr. (who appears to be on track to return from a groin injury this week) and Tyler Conklin – at fullback instead of giving Bargas the same workload Ham typically has. Rudolph and Smith have each lined up in the backfield a couple times this season and have the blocking abilities to fill in there.

Ham missed some practice time last week as well for non-football reasons, but played against the Bears.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING INSIDE THE VIKINGS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Wednesday Injury Report: Updates on Cam Dantzler, Irv Smith Jr., Ezra Cleveland

The Vikings had their first practice of the week ahead of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Will Ragatz

Updated NFC Playoff Picture: The Vikings Have a Real Path to a Wild Card Spot

The Vikings need some help from the NFC West, but they've got a shot if they keep winning.

Will Ragatz

The Women of the NFL: Minnesota Vikings Director of Inclusion Anne Doepner

Feature story from Diandra Loux on Vikings executive Anne Doepner

Diandra Loux

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Vikings Continue to Surge

After beating the Bears, the Vikings have won three straight games and are full of confidence.

Will Ragatz

Vikings vs. Bears Monday Night Football Live Score Updates

Follow along with our live blog for updates and analysis on all the big plays from Chicago.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Defense Dominates in Intense Victory Over Bears

The Vikings went into Soldier Field and found a way to get the job done on Monday Night Football.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Notes: Elflein Claimed by Jets, Samia to COVID List, Dillon Elevated

Some Vikings news ahead of Monday Night Football, including a fresh start for Pat Elflein.

Will Ragatz

How to Watch Vikings at Bears on MNF: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Vikings-Bears showdown on Monday Night Football.

Will Ragatz

Vikings-Bears Predictions, Picks: Who Wins on MNF?

Will the Vikings overcome their Soldier Field woes? Or will the Bears maintain their recent dominance in this rivalry?

Will Ragatz

Monday Night is a Must-Win Game For Vikings' Playoff Hopes

The Vikings didn't get any help in the playoff race on Sunday. They need to beat the Bears to stay alive.

Will Ragatz